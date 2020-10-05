42nd GST Council Meeting updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman chairs meet, Centre & states to arrive at consensus?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is chairing the 42nd GST Council meeting through video conferencing in New Delhi. MOS Anurag Thakur and Finance Ministers of States and UTs and Senior officers from Union Government & States are also present in the meeting.

The GST meeting is expected to be stormy over the Centre-states rift, as the opposition-ruled states are in disagreement with the Centre on the GST compensation issue. The centre had given two options to the states in August, either to borrow Rs 97,000 crore from a special window facilitated by the RBI or Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the market.

The options came at a time when the states are grappling to meet GST shortfall at a time when revenue generation has been severely hit by the pandemic.

What is the issue?

While 21 states, mostly led by BJP or those who had supported its options, opted to borrow Rs 97,000 crore by mid-September to meet the GST revenue shortfall in the current fiscal, most of the opposition-ruled states including Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and Punjab have not yet accepted the two borrowing options given by the Centre.

This indicates that these opposition-ruled states may resist any attempt at the GST Council meeting that could potentially favour a decision that involves borrowing by states.

GST Compensation issue

Under GST compensation, the states are guaranteed to be compensated for any loss of revenue owing to the implementation of the GST, which entailed them giving up powers to collect taxes under the earlier system. The loss incurred by the states is computed based on a formula provided in the GST (Compensation to States) Act.

Under the formula, states are guaranteed 14% compounded growth in GST revenue each year and any shortfall is required to be met through a compensation cess that is levied on luxury and sin goods and goes to the compensation fund.

According to the centre, the compensation requirement by the states in the current fiscal would be Rs 3 lakh crore, out of which Rs 65,000 crore is expected to be met from the cess levied in the GST regime. A shortfall of around Rs 2.35 lakh crore is estimated.

The payment of GST compensation to states became an issue after revenues from the imposition of cess started falling since August 2019. The GST compensation payout amount was Rs 69,275 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 41,146 crore in 2017-18.

Significance

The 42nd GST meeting today is expected to build some sort of consensus among the opposing states and the Centre.