50% eligible adults in India vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose: Health Minister

India on August 26, 2021, completed administering at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to half of its eligible adult population, as the country crossed 61.10 crores cumulative vaccinations all over the country.

The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya via Twitter said that it was an unprecedented milestone as he shared the information.

He further added that this implies that a significant number of people in India have protection against the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 61 crore landmark on August 26, with nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses being administered in the last 24 hours.

India had launched its mega COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, prioritizing the health care workers and frontline workers

50% adults in India vaccinated: Key Highlights:

• As per the government, based on the projected mid-year count for 2020, the total population of India aged 18 years and above is 94 crores. On August 26, the country completed administering 47.29 crores first doses- which is 50.30% of this projected adult population.

• Daily COVID-19 vaccinations in the country have so far averaged 52.16 lakh doses in August 2021 in comparison to 43.41 lakh doses administered in July 2021.

• As per the Health Ministry, 50% of the population in India above the age of 18 has received the first dose, while 15% is fully vaccinated.

• While single-dose vaccination cover is well and above the national average in smaller states such as Goa, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, the 4 big states- Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra are yet to achieve 50% single-dose vaccination cover.

Vaccination of Healthcare and frontline workers:

• Official data has shown that 99% of the healthcare workers have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine and 83% have been fully vaccinated. All the frontline workers have received their first shot and 79% are fully vaccinated.

• As of August 26, 1.03 crores healthcare workers had received their first dose, and 82 lakh had received both their doses.

• A total of 1.08 crores frontline workers had received their first dose and 1.28 crore their second dose.

Full vaccination by December 2021:

India has been aiming to fully vaccinate 60% of the Indian population by December 2021 in order to prevent the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

For achieving the December target, India will have to administer 10.9 million doses per day across the country.

COVID-19 vaccine in India: India has so far given approval to 6 COVID-19 vaccines to be administered to the population of the country. The approved vaccines for adults aged 18 years and above are- Covishield, Sputnik V, COVAXIN, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson. Vaccine for children- Recently the regulatory authority in India has also given its approval to Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D for children above the age of 12 years.

COVID-19 infections in India:

On the morning of August 27, 2021, India reported 44,658 new cases and 496 deaths related to the infection.

As per the Health Ministry, India’s current COVID-19 load stands at 3.26 crores, while the total fatalities are at 4.36 lakh.