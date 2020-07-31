7th Pay Commission Update for Central Government Pensioner: Govt employees retiring during COVID to get pension

7th Pay Commission Update for Central Government Pensioner: A big relief for the Central government employees retiring during COVID-19 pandemic! The Central Government, led by PM Narendra Modi, has decided to provide provisional pension to the government employees who are retiring during the pandemic situation till the completion of formalities under 7th Pay Commission including issue of the Pension Payment Order (PPO). The announcement regarding this was made by Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh.

The decision will benefit the employees and pensioners during this crisis situation of novel Coronavirus. The Government took this decision after considering that during the ongoing Lockdown and COVID, it might be difficult for employees to submit the pension forms to the Head of Office. Moreover, some employees may not be able to submit the pension claim form and the service book in time to their Pay & Accounts Office, specifically, when both offices are located in different cities.

The move will be helpful for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) who are constantly moving and their Heads of Offices and Pay & Accounts Office are located in different cities.

Provisional Pension to Government Employees for 6 Months

As per the Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare, the retiring employees will get 'Provisional Pension' for period of 6 months from the date of their retirement. The government may extend the period of 'Provisional Pension' to 1 year in exceptional cases.

What is Pension Payment Order (PPO)? The Pension Payment Order (PPO) is a unique number or code that is issued to the pensioners to enable them to get pension after retirement. The PPO is issued by the EPFO to all retiring central government employees. What is Provisional Pension? In cases of delay in authorisation of pension and gratuity, Government sanctions provisional pension under Rule 64 and 69 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972.

What made Government to take this decision?

The COVID-19 pandemic has deeply affected the functioning of government offices which has resulted into the delays in completion of formalities such as paper works. Taking into account the plight of pensioners and senior citizens, the government took this decision to avoid any delay in release of regular pension under the CCS (Pension Rules) 1972. The government decided to ensure seamless payment of Provisional Pension along with Provisional Gratuity till the issue of PPO.

Who will be benefitted through this decision?

Central Government Pensioners who did not get their PPO due to non-completion of formalities or delays arising out of COVID-19 will be benefitted through this decision of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The move will benefit the government servant who retires during this COVID situation OR on superannuation of employees OR in case of voluntary retirement OR in case of retirement under FR 56.

Issue of Pension Payment Order (PPO)

The Minister also added that the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare ensures to issue Pension Payment Order (PPO) to concerned employees without delay on their superannuation.

The department has also developed an online web portal wherein government employees who are about to retire can check the status of their pension papers.