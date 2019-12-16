Aadhaar-Pan linking mandatory by December 31: IT Department 

Aadhaar-PAN linking will be made mandatory by December 31, 2019. This was announced by the Income Tax Department on December 16, 2019.

The department, in a notification, said that the linking process must be completed before December 31, 2019 to reap seamless benefits of income tax services.

The deadline to link Pan and Aadhaar card was earlier set for September 30, 2019. The deadline, however, was extended till December 31, 2019 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) through order in September 2019.

Aadhaar-Pan linking: Key Highlights

The deadline to link Pan-Aadhaar will not be extended again, it will end on December 31, 2019.

For those who are unsure whether they have linked their Aadhaar and PAN card yet, they can confirm the same by visiting the Link Aadhaar status page on the IT website.

To check the same, all that is needed is the PAN and Aadhaar number. In case Aadhaar and Pan card are not linked, it can be done so through the page.

How to link Aadhaar with PAN card?

1. Go to Income Tax India e-Filing website- https://www1.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

2. Click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

3. Fill in your PAN and Aadhaar number and confirm your name, exactly as given in the Aadhaar card and confirm your date of birth.

4. Fill the captcha code and then click on 'Link Aadhaar'.

Background

The Supreme Court had upheld the constitutional validity of the centre’s Aadhaar scheme in its judgement on September 26, 2018.

The court had upheld the mandatory linking of Aadhaar and pan card but struck down the provision making Aadhaar mandatory for phone and bank accounts.

The court had also held that the biometric identification would be mandatory for IT-return filing and allotment of PAN.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit unique identification number, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to every Indian resident.

PAN is a 10-digit personal account number, allotted to people by the IT Department.