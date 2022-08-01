Aadhaar Voter Link: How to link Voter ID with Aadhaar online? EC to start a campaign soon

Voter Aadhaar Link: The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, which authorises voter ID link with Aadhaar was passed by the Lok Sabha through a voice vote in December 2021. Check How to link Voter ID with Aadhaar Card online?

Voter Aadhaar Link: The Election Commission(EC) of India is planning to start a campaign today, August 1st to link Voter ID with Aadhaar cards in several states including Maharashtra and Tripura. The move is aimed at establishing the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll.

The linking of voter ID with Aadhaar is voluntary and aims to help in creating "clean and transparent" photo-based electoral rolls. The move aims to remove all duplications in the electoral rolls. 

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, which authorises voter ID link with Aadhaar was passed by the Lok Sabha through a voice vote in December 2021 despite criticism from the opposition parties. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala had moved the Supreme Court last week to challenge the new Act. The apex court has asked him to approach the competent high court.

Why to link Voter ID with Aadhaar?

The Election Commission is encouraging the linkage of Voter ID with Aadhaar card to establish the identity of electors and authentication of entries in the electoral roll. The move will identify duplicate entries of electors and help remove them.

How to Link Voter ID with Aadhaar?

The electors can follow the below steps to link voter ID with Aadhaar-

Fill Form-6B online on the voters portal or app- nvsp.in.

Self authenticate Aadhaar by entering OTP received on registered mobile number 

What will happen If I don't link voter ID with Aadhaar?

The name of the elector will not be deleted from the electoral roll if the voter does not link voter ID with Aadhaar. The Aadhaar Voter ID linkage is voluntary. 

