AarogyaPath: Govt launches healthcare supply chain portal

The central government digitally launched AarogyaPath on June 12, 2020. It is a web-based solution for the healthcare supply chain portal. It will provide real-time availability of critical healthcare supplies for manufacturers, customers, and suppliers.

As per the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the integrated public platform launched by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) will help customers in tackling a number of issues such as limited access to suppliers, time-consuming processes to identify good quality products, dependence on limited suppliers, etc.

CSIR stated that AarogyaPath will become the national healthcare information platform of choice in years to come. The platform will fill the critical gap in the last mile delivery of patient care within India through improved affordability and availability of healthcare supplies.

AarogyaPath, a web-based solution for the Healthcare Supply Chain was launched today by OSD to MoH&FW Shri Rajesh Bhushan in presence of DG CSIR. Dr.@VijayChauthiawale, Pharma Sector Expert and JS MSME Mr. Sudhir Garg were Guests of Honour #CSIRFightsCovid19 @shekhar_mande pic.twitter.com/TMKkgJ92uY — CSIR (@CSIR_IND) June 12, 2020

Significance:

In the time of ongoing national health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where the entire country is facing a severe disruption in the supply chain, delivery of critical items, and the ability to produce, the platform AarogyPath has been developed to address these issues.

It will help the suppliers and manufacturers to reach a wide network of customers efficiently by overcoming the gaps in connectivity between them and the potential demand centres such as medical stores, pathological laboratories, hospitals, etc.

Key Highlights:

• The integrated public platform will provide single-point availability of key healthcare goods which will be helpful to customers in tackling a number of routine issues.

• The platform will create opportunities for business expansion due to an expanded slate of buyers and visibility of new requirements for products.

• With time, analytics of this platform has been expected to generate early signals to manufacturers on looming shortages or over capacity.

• It will help in reducing the wastage of resources due to inefficient excess manufacturing and forecasting, generate awareness about the demand of new technologies.

• The portal has been developed in partnership with Sarvodaya Infotech. Manufactures/authorized suppliers and institutional users of healthcare essentials have been encouraged to register and participate actively.