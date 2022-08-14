Ace Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away at the Age of 62: 10 Facts about the 'Big Bull of Dalal Street' You Should Know

Ace Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away: The ‘Big Bull of Dalal Street’ and Ace Investor and breathed his last in Mumbai today. Mr Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 due to multiple health complications days after being rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at 6:45 AM in the morning. He was suffering from multiple health ailments including a kidney-related ailment and had chronic diabetes. He is survived by wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, daughter Nishtha Jhunjhunwala, and two sons Aryaman Jhunjhulwala and Aryavir Jhunjhunwala.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/DR2uIiiUb7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2022

Here are 10 things you should know about the Billionaire Business Magnate.