DRDO’s ADRDE conducts flight demonstration of Controlled Aerial Delivery System

CADS-500 Flight Demonstration: The Controlled Aerial Delivery System (CADS-500) by ADRDE is used for the precise delivery of the payloads up to 500 kgs at a predetermined location by making the use of manoeuvrable capabilities of the Ram Air Parachute (RAP).

Created On: Dec 20, 2021 10:18 IST
ADRDE Flight demonstration of CADS-500: A flight test demonstration of the Controlled Aerial Delivery System of 500 kg capacity (CADS-500) was conducted by the Aerial delivery research and development establishment (ADRDE) on December 18, 2021. The news of the CADS flight demonstration by ADRDE was announced by the Ministry of Defence. It further informed that ADRDE in Agra, Uttar Pradesh is a Research & Development Laboratory of DRDO and the flight demonstration of CADS done by ADRDE is part of the series of activities that are organized to celebrate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence.

Controlled Aerial Delivery System-500: Significance

The Controlled Aerial Delivery System (CADS-500) is used for the precise delivery of the payloads up to 500 kgs at a predetermined location by making the use of manoeuvrable capabilities of the Ram Air Parachute (RAP).

CADS-500 by ADRDE: Details

The Controlled Aerial Delivery System (CADS) uses the Global Positioning System for the altitudes, coordinates and heading sensors for the heading information during its flight.

CADS- Controlled Aerial Delivery System, with its onboard electronic unit, automatically steers its flight path using the navigation towards the targeted location by the operating controls.

Flight demonstration of CADS-500

The system performance of CADS-500 was demonstrated at the drop-zone, Malpura. It took place from an altitude of 5000m. The Controlled Aerial Delivery System was para-dropped from AN-32 aircraft and then it was further steered to the predesignated landing point in an autonomous mode.

11 paratroopers of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army successfully chased the Controlled Aerial Delivery System (CADS-500) in the air and also landed simultaneously.

ADRDE, Agra: What is its role?

The Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE) is the laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). ADRDE is located in Agra and its research scope includes the development of the systems for dropping brake parachutes, heavy loads, aircraft arrester barriers and towed targets.

Projects of ADRDE

1. Space Recovery Parachutes

2. Armament Delivery Parachutes

3. Balloon Barrage and Surveillance Systems

4. Airships and Related Applications

