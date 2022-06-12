AFC Asia Cup Qualifiers 2023: India beat Afghanistan by 1-2 in second Group match- Check Asian Cup Qualifiers Points Table

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Points Table: India beat Afghanistan by 1-2 in their second match of Group D in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the VYBK Stadium on June 11, 2022. Indian captain Sunil Chhetri along with midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad scored a goal each in the 86th and 90+2nd minute respectively to lead India to its dramatic win.

The high voltage match saw both India and Afghanistan trying to dominate from the very start, leaving no room to relax even for a second during its entirety. Sunil Chhetri scored the first goal of the day after India won a free kick on the edge of the box.

Afghanistan scored an equaliser in the 88th minute when a corner found Zubayr Amiri unmarked at the near post who came up with a thumping effort. Sahal Abdul Samad then scored another one for India from a tough angle to lead his team to victory. With the win, India is now tied at 6 points along with the table topper Hong Kong in Group D.

READ ALSO: Virat Kohli Instagram Followers 2022: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian with 200 million followers on Instagram

AFC Asia Cup Qualification Table 2023: India's next match

India will now face Hong Kong in its next match on June 14. The match will decide which team will top the Group.

India vs Hong Kong Asian Cup Match Details

Date: June 14

Time: 8.30pm (IST)

Venue: VYBK Stadium, Kolkata

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 Points Table

GROUP A

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Draw Points 1 Jordan 2 2 0 - 6 2 Indonesia 2 1 1 - 3 3 Kuwait 2 1 1 - 3 4 Nepal 2 0 2 - 0

GROUP B

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Draw Points 1 Palestine 2 2 0 0 6 2 Philippines 2 1 0 1 4 3 Yemen 2 0 1 1 1 4 Mongolia 2 0 2 0 0

GROUP C

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Draw Points 1 Uzbekistan 2 2 0 0 6 2 Thailand 2 2 0 0 6 3 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 4 Maldives 2 0 2 0 0

GROUP D

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Draw Points 1 Hong Kong 2 2 0 0 6 2 India 2 2 0 0 6 3 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 4 Cambodia 2 0 2 0 0

GROUP E

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Draw Points 1 Bahrain 2 2 0 0 6 2 Malaysia 2 1 1 0 3 3 Turkmenistan 2 1 1 0 3 4 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 0

GROUP F

Position Team Matches Played Won Lost Draw Points 1 Tajikistan 2 2 0 0 6 2 Kyrgyzstan 2 2 0 0 6 3 Singapore 2 0 2 0 0 4 Myanmar 2 0 2 0 0

READ ALSO: Mithali Raj announces retirement from all forms of International Cricket; Check Career Stats, Awards