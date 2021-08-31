Afghanistan crisis: PM Modi forms high-level group, UNSC adopts resolution on Taliban under India’s presidency

Afghanistan crisis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a high-level group comprising External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to focus on the immediate priorities of India including evacuation of stranded Indians amid the Afghanistan crisis.

The high-level group has been meeting regularly over the last few days to deliberate over issues relating to the safe return of stranded Indians, travel of Afghans (especially minorities) to India, and assuring that Afghan territory is not used in any manner for terrorism directed against India.

Taliban spokesperson Zahebullah Mujahid on August 30, 2021, had informed that Afghan Hindus and Sikhs are allowed to travel to India if they have all the valid travel documents. This move comes after the insurgent group recently withheld minorities from boarding an evacuation flight headed for India.

As the US pulled out its last troop from Afghanistan on August 31, 2021, India has been closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Taliban-captured country. India has also played a significant role in bringing resolution on Afghanistan on the last day of its presidency at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

USNC adopts 7-point resolution on Afghanistan under India’s presidency

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on August 30, 2021, under the presidency of India, adopted a 7-point resolution on Afghanistan demanding that the Taliban-captured Afghan territory ‘not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists’.

The resolution was proposed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies namely the UK, the US, and France after they withdrew their troops from Afghanistan. 13 out of 15 member countries of the UNSC voted in favor of the resolution, 0 against it and China and Russia abstaining.

The UNSC stated that it expects the Taliban to facilitate safe passage for Afghans and foreigners who want to leave Afghanistan today, tomorrow, or after August 31.

This is the first resolution adopted by the UNSC on the Afghanistan situation since the Taliban's takeover of the war-torn country.