Ahmedabad bans unvaccinated citizens using public transport, get details here

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Gujarat on September 17, 2021, issued an order stating that the citizens who have not taken any of the two Coronavirus vaccine doses will not be allowed to enter into the public transport or civic building in Ahmedabad starting from September 20, 2021.

The decision of banning the citizens without any doses into civic transport vehicles has been taken to speed up the vaccination process as well as to overcome the possible hesitancy among people against the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ahmedabad bans unvaccinated citizens:

AMC commissioner Mukesh Kumar said that people who have not taken any of the two vaccine doses will be barred to enter into the public transport, the Bus Rapid Transit System as well as Kankaria lakefront, libraries, Sabarmati riverfront, sports complex, gymnasiums, etc.

Who will be permitted to access the public places and transport?

Mukesh Kumar tweeted, “Entry will be allowed only for those having one or both doses (if eligible) of COVID-19 vaccine for availing various municipal services. The COVID-19 vaccine certificate will be checked at the entry point of such facilities. To be effective from 20 September, Monday”.

COVID-19 vaccination in Gujarat

In Gujarat, in a mega vaccination drive which was organized on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, over 22.15 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 with Surat the highest number of 2.77 lakh vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad administered 2,31,639 doses, followed by Vadodara with 1,22,986 and Rajkot with 1,05,829 COVID-19 jabs. As per the Union Health Ministry, apart from this, India achieved the highest record of 2.5 crore vaccinations on a single day on PM Modi’s birthday.

AMC organizes massive campaign for vaccination on 17 September with over 500 vaccination centers.



Vaccination facilities available at Railway station & Airport in Ahmedabad City. #GujaratVaccinationMahaAbhiyan pic.twitter.com/89WE2wqCpv — Mukesh Kumar (@Mukeshias) September 16, 2021

Drop-in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat

On September 19, 2021, for the first time in the last 9 months, the number of Coronavirus cases in Gujarat dropped to a single digit.

According to the State Health Department, on April 30, 2021, Gujarat had recorded the highest number of infections in a day at 14,605.

With 8 new Coronavirus cases from Vadodara, Valsad, and Surat, the total number of infections in Gujarat reached 8,25,723 on September 19 while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,082 with no new fatality because of COVID-19 been reported in the state after September 4.