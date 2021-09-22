Air Marshal VR Chaudhari appointed as next Chief of Indian Air Force: Defence Ministry

The Central Government on September 21, 2021, appointed the ace fighter pilot Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari as the next Chief of the Indian Air Force (IAF). He has succeeded Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria who will retire from the service on September 30.

VR Chaudhari is presently the Vice Chief of Air Staff and has been an ace MiG-29 Pilot expert in major MiG-29 fighter aircraft.

According to the statement released by the Defence Ministry, the Government has decided to appoint Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, presently the Vice-Chief of the Air Staff as the next Chief of the Air Staff.

In a normal procedure, the new Service Chiefs are announced 2-3 months before in order to give time for the Chief designate to get familiar with the new role.

Who is Air Marshal VR Chaudhari?

• On December 29, 1982, Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot and served nearly 39 years.

• In his decades-long career, Chaudhari has flown a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft with a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours.

• From August 1, 2020, VR Chaudhari was the Chief of the Western Air Command before taking over the present appointment as the Vice Chief of Air Staff on July 1, 2021.

• Chaudhari is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

• As an Air Vice Marshal, Chaudhari has been Deputy Commandant, Air Force Academy; Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel Officers); Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence).

• Chaudhari has also held significant appointments of Deputy Chief of Air Staff at the Air Headquarters. He was also the Senior Air Staff officer at the Eastern Air Command.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari: Honours and medals

In the span of his decades-long career, Chaudhari has been honoured with-

1. Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM)

2. Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM)

3. Vayu Sena Medal

VR Chaudhari appointed as next Chief of IAF: What can be the challenges? The appointment of VR Chaudhari as IAF Chief comes at a time when the Indian Air Force has been expanding its fleet and has been facing tough challenges on the eastern and the western borders. While Pakistan has always been a threat to the country, the recent developments with China have also become a grave concern for India. Amid India’s Ladakh stand-off with China, the Indian Air Force had deployed its frontline fighter jets such as Sukhoi 30 MKI, Mirage 2000 aircraft and Jaguar in the key air bases in Eastern Ladakh and the near the Line of Control (LOC).

New appointments on way for Indian Navy and Army

The appointment of VR Chaudhari is the beginning of the change current line of Service Chiefs. The Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh is set to retire at the end of November 2021 while Army Chief Manoj Naravane is in service till April 2022.