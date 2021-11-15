Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR: SC directs Centre, States to Impose Complete Lockdown, Get Details Here

Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR: Delhi Government informed the Supreme Court on November 15, 2021 that it is ready to impose a lockdown if the centre can consider having it in the entire NCR region.

Delhi Government said in an affidavit to the top court that it is ready to take measures like complete lockdown to control the air pollution in the national capital. However, it said that such a measure will be effective only if a lockdown is imposed in neighbouring states as well.

Supreme Court concludes that major culprits of air pollution are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas. — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

This comes after a special SC bench led by the Chief Justice of India had on November 13th expressed deep concerns at the Delhi pollution situation, and had called for emergency steps. The Bench had also suggested the imposition of a lockdown to prevent the situation from going out of control.

Delhi Government's affidavit

The Delhi Government, agreeing to Supreme Court's suggestion, said in the affidavit :

"GNCTD is ready to take steps like complete lockdown to control the local emissions. However, such a step would be meaningful if it is implemented across the NCR areas in neighboring states. Given Delhi's compact size, a lockdown would have a limited impact on the air quality regime. This issue would need to be addressed at the level of airshed involving NCR areas. In view of the above, we are ready to consider this step if the same is mandated for the entire NCR areas by the Government of India or by the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas"

Supreme Court directions on Air Pollution in Delhi-NCR

•Supreme Court noted that the Delhi government's affidavit is all about bashing farmers and how the entire cause is stubble burning.

•Supreme Court concluded that major culprits of air pollution in Delhi are transport, industries, vehicular traffic apart from stubble burning in some areas.

•The Supreme Court observed that the major cause of air pollution in Delhi is dust, heavy vehicular traffic and industries. The court observed that if timely steps are taken by the government, the pollution can be kept at manageable levels.

Air pollution in Delhi: Supreme Court while perusing the Delhi government's affidavit says the affidavit is all about bashing farmers and how the entire cause is stubble burning. pic.twitter.com/TTGYN2jrdI — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

•The apex court then asked the centre and Delhi government to respond by tomorrow evening over which industries can be stopped, which vehicles can be prevented from plying and which power plants can be stopped, & how you can provide alternative power by then.

•The court has directed the centre to call for an emergency meeting tomorrow to discuss issues such which industries can be stopped, which vehicles can be prevented from plying and which power plants can be stopped and how they can provide alternative power by then.

•The Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana have to be present at the meeting tomorrow.

•The court has also asked the centre and states of the NCR region to consider work from home for the employees in the meantime. The matter has been adjourned for hearing on November 17th.

Matter adjourned for November 17. Supreme Court asks the Centre and States of NCR region to consider work from home for the employees in the meantime; also asks Chief secretaries of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana to be present for tomorrow's emergency meeting by the Centre. — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

Stubble burning is not the major cause of pollution: Centre to SC

Centre had earlier informed the Supreme Court that stubble burning is not the major cause of pollution at present in Delhi and northern states, as it contributes to only 10 percent of the pollution.

Centre suggested following three steps to the apex court to curb pollution in Delhi-

1. Introduction of odd-even vehicle scheme

2. Ban on trucks' entry in Delhi

3. Lockdown severest action to be taken

Air pollution in Delhi: Centre suggests three steps to Supreme Court to bring down pollution- Introduction of odd-even vehicle scheme, ban on trucks' entry in Delhi, and severest will be lockdown. — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

Delhi Environment Min Gopal Rai has scheduled a meeting with Delhi Metro & DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) officers to strengthen public transport in the wake of the pollution crisis and increase the number of rounds of Delhi Metro & DTC Buses.