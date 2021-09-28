Akash Prime: DRDO successfully tests new version of Akash Missile system - Watch

Akash Prime missile: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on September 28, 2021, successfully tested a new version of the Akash Missile known as Akash Prime. The test was conducted from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. During the test, the Akash Prime missile intercepted and destroyed an unmanned aerial target mimicking enemy aircraft. The flight test of Akash Prime comes months after the successful flight test of another Akash Missile version called Akash-NG.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the Defence forces for the successful flight trial of the missile. A successful test of the missile proves the competence of the DRDO in the development, design, and production of world-class missile systems, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh added.

Also read: ARMY-2021: DRDO to showcase India’s Defence technology in Moscow – All you need to know

Watch: DRDO conducts successful maiden flight test of Akash Prime Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha

DRDO today conducts Successful Maiden Flight Test of Akash Prime Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, Odisha. pic.twitter.com/QlvMHtTWVj — DRDO (@DRDO_India) September 27, 2021

About Akash Prime missile – key points

Akash Prime missile is the enhanced version of the Akash Missile system. Though similar to the earlier version of the Akash Missile, the Akash Prime missile also has an operational range of 27 to 30 km and a flight altitude of approximately 18 km. But the Akash Prime is equipped with an indigenous (Made in India) Radio Frequency seeker. The RF seeker imparts an improved accuracy while intercepting targets across different weather conditions that include a low-temperature environment in high altitude operational areas such as northern and northeastern frontiers.

Akash Prime is based on the existing surface-to-air (SAM) system of the existing Akash Missile but it has been modified. The flight test used the modified ground system. The range stations at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) included Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS), radars, and telemetry stations. These range stations the ITR monitored the flight parameters and missile trajectory.

About Akash-NG missile- Key points

Earlier in July 2021, DRDO successfully flight tested the New Generation Akash Missile (Akash-NG) a Surface to Air Missile from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off the coast of Odisha. The Akash-NG can neutralize targets upto 25 km. The Akash-NG missile has also been developed by the DRDO.

About Akash Missile

As a part of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, the development of the Akash surface-to-air (SAM) began in the late 1980s by the DRDO. The Akash Missile has been named after the Sanskrit term for sky ‘Akash’.

Akash Missile is a short-range surface-to-air missile that can simultaneously engage multiple targets in autonomous or group mode. The Akash weapon system has built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM). The full system of the Akash Missile comprises a set of missiles, a launcher, a control centre. The system also has a built-in mission guidance system, a C41 (command, control communication and intelligence) centres, and supporting ground equipment along with a radar named Rajendra. The radar accompanies each of the missile batteries.

The Akash Missiles were inducted in the 2010s in the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army. In 2020, the Central government had approved on the export of the Akash Missile system. As per the Ministry of Defence, the Akash Missile system is 96 per cent indigenous (made in India).

Also read: DRDO successfully test-fires indigenous Pinaka rocket, 122mm Caliber rocket systems