Alia Bhatt is PETA India Person of the Year 2021

PETA India Person of the Year 2021: PETA India has named Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt as its 2021 Person of the Year to celebrate her work to support an animal-friendly fashion industry and for her advocacy for dogs and cats in need.

Alia Bhatt has been actively involved in launching animal welfare activities. She had launched her vegan kidswear line Ed-a-Mamma last year, which won the 2021 PETA India fashion award for helping nurture children's love for animals and nature.

From urging her fans to adopt from shelters & never shop for dogs and cats to advocating vegan fashion and using the power of social media to call for stronger animal protection laws, Alia Bhatt speaks for animals and is PETA India's Person of the Year.

She had also invested in an incense company called Phool earlier this year. Phool makes incense out of recycled flowers and helps keep rivers clean. Phool also makes bio-leather from recycled flowers called 'Fleather', which is a humane alternative to leather, which comes from animal skin.

Alia Bhatt has also featured in the pro-adoption PETA India campaign previously to help cats and dogs and to call for stronger animal protection laws.

She had also launched an animal welfare platform, Coexist, in 2017 to “educate and engage communities to build a future in which man and nature live together in harmony.

PETA India Most Beautiful Vegetarians 2021

PETA India has also named Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar as the Most Beautiful Vegetarians 2021.

PETA India Person of the Year Winners - List of Past Winners

PETA India Person of the Year 2020- John Abraham for advocating for animals.

PETA India Person of the Year 2019 - Virat Kohli for animal advocacy and calling for the release of an abused elephant Malti, an elephant used for rides at Amer Fort, who was reportedly violently beaten by eight men, and stronger penalties for animal abusers.

PETA India Person of the Year 2018- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for advocating in favour of adopting vegan lifestyle and keeping animal skin out of her handbag line for her fashion brand Rheson.

PETA India Person of the Year 2017- Anushka Sharma for her wide-reaching work for animals.

PETA India Person of the Year 2016- Sunny Leone for her dedication to promoting rescue of homeless dogs and cats and her compassion towards abused animals and those killed for flesh.

PETA India Person of the Year 2015- Kapil Sharma for his dedication to promote adoption of dogs from animal shelters or the streets.

PETA India Person of the Year 2014- Former SC Justice KS Panicker for heading the bench that passed the landmark judgment that clarified that bulls must not be used in jallikattu and other sporting forms such as bull races and bullfights.

PETA India Person of the Year 2013- Dr. Shashi Tharoor for supporting Compassionate Citizen, PETA India’s humane education programme for children, and other education on animal protection.

PETA India Person of the Year 2012- R Madhavan for his outstanding support of PETA in helping us make this world a better place for animals.

PETA India Person of the Year 2011- Hema Malini for repeatedly raising her voice to oppose cruelty to animals and her staunch commitment to a vegan diet.