All 15 Kashmir Valley Railway Stations to get public Wi-Fi Network

All 15 Kashmir Valley Railway Stations, including Srinagar, have become a part of one the largest integrated public Wi-Fi network. They have been with Indian Railways 6021 Station Wi-Fi Network, informed the Railways Ministry on July 18, 2021.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that "it is a crucial step for Digital India mission and will go a long way in connecting the unconnected."

The 6021 Station Wi-Fi Network is a public Wi-Fi, which is provided under the brand name of RailWire. It will now be available at 15 Railway stations in Kashmir Valley, spread across four district headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory-Srinagar, Budgaon, Banihal & Qazigund.

The 15 Railway stations include- Srinagar, Baramula, Avantipura, Anantnag, Budgam, Pampore, Kakapora, Banihal, Sadura, Pattan, Hamre, Bijbehara, Panzgam, Qazigund and Mazhom.

What about the other stations?

Public wi-fi had already been made available at 15 stations in Jammu including-Jammu Tawi, Kathua, Budhi, Chhan Arorian, Ghagwal, Vijaypur, Hira Nagar, Samba, Bajalta, Bari Brahman, Ram Nagar, Sangar and Manwal.