Amit Khare appointed as Prime Minister Modi’s advisor for two years

Amit Khare, the Former Secretary (HRD), Information & Broadcasting (I&B), on October 12, 2021, has been appointed as the advisor of Prime Minister Modi. Khare is an IAS officer of the 1985 batch.

As per the official order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Amit Khare, IAS (Retd), as Advisor to the Prime Minister in Prime Minister’s Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Government of India, on contract basis, as per other usual terms and conditions as are applicable in the case of re-employed officers of Secretary level in Government of India, initially for a period of two years until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Amit Khare will join the Prime Minister’s Office after ex-Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha and ex-Secretary Amarjeet Sinha left the PMO as advisers in 2021.

Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved appointment of Amit Khare as Advisor to the Prime Minister, Prime Minister's Office, in the rank and scale of Secretary to Govt of India, on contract basis, initially for two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. pic.twitter.com/5vbWRyG9Cn — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

Who is Amit Khare?

• Amit Khare is a 1985 batch IAS Officer from Bihar-Jharkhand cadre.

• He assumed charge of Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Education (Department of Higher Education) in 2019.

• Under Amit Khare, the National Education Policy, 2020 was approved by the Union Cabinet on July 29, 2020.

• Khare is also one of the few secretaries under Prime Minister Modi who had headed the higher education and schools department within HRD as well as the full I&B Ministry.

• He has also been instrumental in progressing key social initiatives and has also contributed to Ujjwala Yojana. It is a scheme for providing LPG connections to women belonging to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) Households.

Advisors to PM Modi before Amit Khare

P.K. Sinha was appointed as the Principal Advisor to Prime Minister’s Office in 2019. He had served as the Cabinet Secretary from June 13, 2015, to August 30, 2019. Sinha was a 1977 Batch IAS Officer from UP Cadre. During his illustrious career, Sinha also served as the Secretary in the Ministries of Power and Shipping.

Amarjeet Sinha resigned in August 2021 as an advisor in PMO seven months ahead of his two-year tenure.

He is a retired IAS officer of the 1983 batch from Bihar who superannuated as the Secretary from the Government of India. Sinha was appointed in the PMO in February 2020 and was tasked with handling social-sector-related subjects.