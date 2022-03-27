Annual Frontier Report 2022: India's Moradabad ranked second noisiest city in the world behind Dhaka- List of Top 10 Noisiest Cities

Frontier Report 2022: India's Moradabad city in Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the second noisiest city in the world just after Bangladesh capital Dhaka in UNEP's Annual Frontier Report 2022 titled 'Noise, Blazes and Mismatches'.

Five cities Indian cities have been ranked among the world's noisiest cities including New Delhi, Kolkata, Jaipur, Asansol and Moradabad.

Bangladesh's capital Dhaka has been ranked as the noisiest city in the world with Pakistan's Islamabad ranked third. On the other hand, Irbid in Jordan was ranked as the quietest city, followed by Lyon in France and Spain's capital Madrid.

Frontier Report 2022

The United Nations Frontier Report 2022 ranks 61 cities in total, including 13 from South Asia, 10 from Europe, 10 from West Asia, 11 from East Asia, South East Asia and the Pacific, 7 from Africa, 6 from North America and 4 from Latin America.

List of Top 10 Noisiest Cities

1. Dhaka (Bangladesh) - 119dB

2. Moradabad (India) - 114dB

3. Islamabad (Pakistan)- 105dB

4. Rajashahi (Bangladesh) - 103dB

5. Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) - 103dB

6. Ibadan (Nigeria)-101dB

7. Kupondole (Nepal) - 100dB

8.Algiers (Algeria) -100dB

9. Bankok (Thailand) - 99dB

10. New York (US)- 95dB

List of Top 10 Quietest cities

1.Irbid (Jordan) - 60dB

2. Lyon (France) -69dB

3. Madrid (Spain) 69dB

4. Belgrade (Serbia) -70dB

5. Stockholm ( Sweden)- 70dB

6.Niarobi (Kenya) - 70dB

7. Morogoro (Tanzania) - 71dB

8. Los Angeles(US) -71dB

9. Montreal (Canada)- 72dB

10. Atlanta (US) - 73dB

Note: The data has been compiled from various published studies.

As per 1999 WHO guidelines for community noise, the recommended noise limits are 55 dB LAeq for outdoor residential areas and 70 dB LAeq for traffic and commercial areas.

Noisiest Cities in India

Moradabad - 119 dB

Kolkata- 89 dB

Asansol- 89 dB

Jaipur - 84 dB

Delhi-83 dB.

Background

The Frontier Report 2022 chapter titled Listening to Cities: From Noisy Environments to Positive Soundscapes draws attention to noise pollution and its long-term physical and mental health impacts. It also highlights the measures that can be implemented to create positive and restorative soundscapes in urban areas.