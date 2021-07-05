Army Chief MM Naravane to inaugurate war memorial for Indian soldiers in Italy, will also visit UK

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane has embarked on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and Italy from July 5 to July 8, 2021.

The Army Chief will be inaugurating the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino in Italy and will also be briefed at the Italian Army’s Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchingola, Rome.

According to the Ministry of Defence, during his four-day visit to Italy and the UK, Army Chief Naravane will be meeting his counterparts and the senior military leaders of these countries with an aim of enhancing India’s defence cooperation.

Army Chief’s visit to the UK:

In the first leg of the visit on July 5 and 6, 2021, to the United Kingdom, the Chief of Army Staff is scheduled to interact with the Secretary of State for Defence, Chief of General Staff, Chief of Defence Staff and other dignitaries.

He will also be visiting various army formations where he will be exchanging ideas on the issues of mutual interest.

Visit to Italy and inauguration of war memorial:

During the second leg of his tour on July 7 and 8, the Chief of Army Staff will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Staff of the Italian Army.

The Army Chief will also inaugurate the Indian Army war memorial in the famous town of Cassino in Italy.

War Memorial in Italy: Details • The war memorial in Cassino town has been built to pay homage to over 5,000 Indian soldiers who lost their lives fighting the Japanese and German forces during the Second World War (1939 to 1945). • Between 1943 and 1945, nearly 50,000 Indian soldiers were deployed to fight for Italy’s liberation. • As per the former Italian Army Chief General Fabrizio Castagnetti, the fourth, eighth, and tenth Indian Infantry Divisions were employed in the battle for the capture of Mount Cassino and in the bitter campaign that followed for the breaching of the gothic line. Indian soldiers in Italy during World War II: • Besides Cassino, Italy has many cemeteries where the Indian soldiers are buried. • Luca, Perugia, San Marino, Florence, Forli, Cesena, Ferrara and Bologna are a few of the Italian cities that the Indian soldiers had helped to liberate during the II World War. • Six Indian soldiers who were part of the allied contingents fighting for the liberation of Italy had also received the prestigious Victoria Cross.

History of Liberation of Italy:

The Italian Campaign of World War II, also known as the Liberation of Italy, consisted of Allied and Axis operations in and around Italy, from 1943 to 1945.

The Joint Allied Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) planned and led the Invasion of Sicily in July 1943, followed in September by the invasion of the Italian mainland and the Campaign in Italy until the surrender of German Armed Forces in Italy in May 1945.

The invasion of Sicily led to the collapse of the Fascist Italian Regime and the fall of Mussolini who was deposed and arrested.

Prior to the collapse, ass Fascist Italy was supporting the Axis powers (Germany, Japan) during the war, the Italian fascists along with the Germans has committed several atrocities against the civilians and non-fascist groups.