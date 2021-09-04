Arunachal Government launches two credit-linked schemes to boost horticulture and agriculture sectors

The Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on September 3, 2021, launched two credit-linked schemes in order to boost agriculture and horticulture sectors as well as to ensure the doubling of farmers’ income in the state.

The Chief Minister, during the launch, informed that State-level and district-level committees have been constituted for the selection of beneficiaries for the schemes.

Chief Minister Khandu also appealed to the officials to stick to the timeline for the schemes as the agriculture and horticulture departments cannot be compared with the other departments as both deals with the scheme on a seasonal basis.

Mr. Khandu further said that Arunachal Pradesh has 25 lakh hectares of cultivable area for horticulture and agriculture activities of which only 2.5 hectares have been put to use. If the remaining area can be exploited, the sectors will improve drastically.

First of kind in the country...



Launched 2 credit-linked subsidy schemes - Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana & Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojna with Rs 60Crore subsidy each.



The proportion of subsidy assistance is 45:45:10 (govt subsidy: bank credit: beneficiary).



All interested may avail. pic.twitter.com/HoDHtTULp2 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 3, 2021

Objective:

The objective of Atma Nirbhar Krishi Yojana (ANKY) in the agriculture sector and the Atma Nirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY) in the horticulture sector is to promote credit discipline and encourage the banking sectors to support ground-level agriculture and horticulture activities besides ensuring the timely availability of the funds.

Two-Credit linked schemes in Arunachal Pradesh: Key details • The two schemes in Arunachal Pradesh will be implemented with government subsidy, bank credit, and beneficiary contribution in the ratio of 45:45:10, for which an amount of Rs. 60 crores each has been earmarked for both agriculture and horticulture sectors. • Under both the schemes, an end-to-end holistic approach has been made, covering pre-production, production, processing, post-harvest management, and marketing to assure the appropriate returns to producers and growers in the state. • For the selection of beneficiaries, district-level committees, and state-level committees have been constituted. • The district-level committees headed by the respective deputy commissioners and district agriculture officers and district horticulture officers, will select the beneficiaries and submit the list to the state-level committees for approval. • The schemes will be distributed across the state and the applicants will need to apply at the concerned deputy commissioner office in their respective districts. • Around Rs. 300 crores investments will be done in the sector, out of which the government subsidy component will be of Rs. 120 crores. Who can avail the schemes? The two credit-linked schemes can be availed by Self-Help groups, any individual farmers, and the Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs). If any individual farmer in the state avails the scheme within Rs. 1.6 lakh, no collateral or bank guarantee will be required. For Self-Help groups, availing the scheme within or up to Rs. 10 lakh, no collateral or bank guarantee will be required.

NERAMAC under process of revival

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu, during the launch, informed PM Modi has a vision for the development of horticulture and agriculture sectors in the Northeast region for which the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) is under the process of revival.

He further added that the revival of the marketing board will significantly help the farmers of the region.

Palm Oil Mission in Arunachal Pradesh:

The Chief Minister also informed that the Union Cabinet has approved the Palm Oil Mission with an outlay of Rs. 11,040 crores.

He added that the slow coverage of oil palm cultivation was because of the lack of commitment from the promoters in setting up the processing factories that further led to a loss of confidence among the farmers.

Khandu further informed that an MoU with one of the promoters has been canceled and meetings were called with the existing ones to fast-track the mission.

MoU signed between Arunachal government and banks

Arunachal Pradesh government during the launch of the schemes also signed MoU with Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, State Bank of India, and State Cooperative Apex Bank, for proving the loans to SHGs and farmers.

The Chief Minister appealed to the banking institutions to help the farmers in the state by providing loans in their ventures. He further said that banking institutions must go to improve the credit-deposit ratio which is possible only by providing loans.