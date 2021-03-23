Arunachal Pradesh launches 'Dekho Apna Pradesh’ campaign to target homegrown tourists

The Government of Arunachal Pradesh on March 22, 2021, launched the ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ campaign in order to encourage people of the state to visit tourist places within it. The boost in tourism will help in healing the damage caused to the sector due to pandemic.

As per an official, around 1,00,000 tourists, mostly from outside the state, visited different places of the picturesque state in the Northeast in the year 2019-20, while in the year 2020-21 the number of visitors is negligible because of the pandemic.

During the launch of the campaign, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu stated that not many people of the AP visit places in the state other than those where they live and work.

He added that Arunachal Pradesh is such a vast state and there is so much to see as well as learn about other cultures, tribes, and places. The campaign will encourage people to visit places in the state they live in.

Flagged-off #DekhoApnaPradesh today to kickstart tourism in Arunachal affected by #COVID19. Participants will dive deep into different cultures and natural landscapes of state. The move is aimed at encouraging people to travel within the state letting know their state better. pic.twitter.com/tbaRDUxMb1 — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 22, 2021

Stakeholders to visit places in the state under campaign:

In the first phase of the ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ campaign which is also a brainchild of the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, stakeholders such as homestay owners, tour operators, hoteliers, transporters, and travel bloggers will be visiting different places of tourist attraction in groups.

While talking about tourism in the state, the Chief Minister pointed that not even all the stakeholders, especially the tour operators, have visited all the tourist places in the state. Therefore, the government will be facilitating them to travel to other districts under the first phase of the campaign.

It will allow stakeholders to gain first-hand knowledge of the places they visit and also get acquainted with local stakeholders, they might also get good business deals.

The Chief Minister further requested the stakeholders to come back benefitted from the 10-day trip and also encourage people of their areas to explore places within the state. This way people will become aware and will also contribute to revenue generation.

However, the Chief Minister also talked about teaching people of the state to be good hosts and change their mindset of looking at every new face with suspicion. They must have a welcoming attitude towards all, otherwise, the campaign will be of no success.

Tourism is best sector for investment:

The Chief Minister highlighted that tourism is one of the best sectors for investment. He also made a call to the entrepreneurs, businessmen, and youths of the state to invest in tourism along with agriculture and other sectors.

He mentioned that all the tour operators along with Tourist Information Officers and District Tourism Officers must be well-equipped with the culture, history, and significance of all the tourist places in their jurisdiction.

Dekho Apna Pradesh campaign has been conceptualized in the line of PM Modi’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ Campaign.