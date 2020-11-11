PM Narendra Modi to co-chair 17th ASEAN-India Summit on November 12

The ASEAN-India Summit provides a wide number of opportunities to both India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level. 

Nov 11, 2020 14:16 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India Summit along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 12, 2020.

The first virtual summit of India and the ASEAN nations will see participation from the leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States.

ASEAN-India Summit 2020: Key Highlights

The ASEAN-India Summit 2020 will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of the progress made in key areas including connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education and capacity building.

The Indian and ASEAN leaders will also discuss ways to further strengthen ASEAN-India engagement and they will announce the adoption of ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025).

The ASEAN-India Summit provides a wide number of opportunities to both India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level. 

The summit is also likely to discuss issues related to COVID-19, post-pandemic economic recovery and important regional and international developments.

Significance

India’s Act East Policy, which majorly centres around ASEAN nations reflects the importance India attaches to engagement with ASEAN.

Which are the ASEAN nations?

ASEAN member nations include 10 Southeast Asian Nations- Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Cambodia and Myanmar, 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material