PM Narendra Modi to co-chair 17th ASEAN-India Summit on November 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India Summit along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 12, 2020.

The first virtual summit of India and the ASEAN nations will see participation from the leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc will co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India Summit on 12 November. The leaders of all ten ASEAN Member States will participate in the Summit that will be held online.

ASEAN-India Summit 2020: Key Highlights

•The ASEAN-India Summit 2020 will review the status of the ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of the progress made in key areas including connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education and capacity building.

•The Indian and ASEAN leaders will also discuss ways to further strengthen ASEAN-India engagement and they will announce the adoption of ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025).

•The ASEAN-India Summit provides a wide number of opportunities to both India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level.

•The summit is also likely to discuss issues related to COVID-19, post-pandemic economic recovery and important regional and international developments.

Significance

India’s Act East Policy, which majorly centres around ASEAN nations reflects the importance India attaches to engagement with ASEAN.

Which are the ASEAN nations?

ASEAN member nations include 10 Southeast Asian Nations- Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Brunei, Cambodia and Myanmar,