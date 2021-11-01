Asgar Afghan, former Afghanistan skipper, announces retirement from International Cricket

The former Captain of Afghanistan Cricket Team Asgar Afghan has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. He will play his last match for Afghanistan on October 31, 2021, against Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Afghanistan Cricket Board in a tweet said, “Afghanistan’s ex-captain Asgar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a Captain in T20 Internationals surpassing Indian Legend MS Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of Cricket in Afghanistan’s third match against Namibia at T20WC.”

The tweet further added that ACB officials welcome and respect his decision, express gratitude for his services to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan Cricketers to fill his shoes.

Asgar Afghan: Former Captain, Batsman, Bowler, and first Test Captain of Afghanistan

• Asgar Afghan is a right-handed batsman and a medium-fast bowler. In May 2018, he was named as the Captain of the Afghanistan team, for their inaugural Test Match against India.

• He also made his Test debut for Afghanistan against India in 2018.

• Asgar Afghan has played 6 Tests, 114 ODIs, and 74 T20Is for Afghanistan. He had made his debut in 2009 against Scotland.

• In the One Day Internationals (ODIs), the 33 years old has captained in 59 ODIs, winning 34 and losing 21.

• Afghan also bows out of T20Is as being the Captain in the most successful games (46) and most wins as Captain (41), a record which was earlier owned by the former Skipper of India MS Dhoni.

• Asgar Afghan made his ODI debut in 2009 and T20 debut in 2010.

Asgar Afghan: Career Statistics