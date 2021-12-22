Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India beat Pakistan 4-3 to win bronze medal

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Dec 22, 2021 10:52 ISTModified On: Dec 22, 2021 18:11 IST
Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Indian men's hockey team beat Pakistan to win the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy on December 22, 2021. The neck-to-neck contest ended with Manpreet Singh-led India beating arch-rivals 4-3 to secure a third place in the tournament. 

The Defending Champions had earlier suffered a shocking defeat in their semifinal match against Japan on December 21st. Pakistan had also lost 6-5 against South Korea in the other seminal in a thrilling match.  

India lost 3-5 to Japan despite being the favourites to win the match after having beaten Japan 6-0 in their last round match and having topped the round-robin stage with an unbeaten record. 

India and Japan's head-to-head record also shows a clear dominance of India with the team winning 16 matches of their total 18 encounters and Japan winning one and one ending in a draw. Hence, Japan's strong comeback was a complete shocker for the Manpreet Singh-led side. 

Japan will now take on South Korea in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy, 

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Hockey Bronze Medal Match: India vs Pakistan Highlights

•  India took the lead in the opening stage of the game with Harmanpreet Singh hitting the first goal but Pakistan bounced back soon ending the first half at level. 

•  Pakistan took a one-goal advantage over India in the beginning of second half with Abdul Rana scoring the second goal.

•  India's Varun Kumar scored the equaliser for India at the stroke of the fourth quarter and brought the score to 2-2. 

•  India soon edged past Pakistan and gained two goal momentum with Akashdeep Singh scoring the fourth and final goal. 

•  Pakistan tried hard to bounce back with a third goal by Ahmed Nadeem but failed to equalise or take lead despite having a two-man advantage towards the end of the match with two Indian players Sumit and Hardik Singh sitting out after getting yellow cards. 

•  India and Pakistan had faced each other earlier in the tournament in the round-robin stage when India had registered a 3-1 win.

Goal-strikers from India- Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh

Goal-strikers from Pakistan- Arfraz, Abdul Rana, Ahmed Nadeem

Man of the Match- Manpreet Singh

India vs Pakistan hockey head-to-head

Tournament Matches  Wins by India Wins by Pakistan Draw
Summer Olympics 7 2 4 1
World Cup 5 3 2 0
Champions Trophy 19 7 12 0
Asian Games 15 4 8 3
Asia Cup 8 3 5 0
Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 9 6 2 2
Commonwealth Games 3 1 1 1
FIH Hockey World League 3 2 0 1
Afro-Asian Games 2 2 0 0

