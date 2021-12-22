Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India beat Pakistan 4-3 to win bronze medal

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Indian men's hockey team beat Pakistan to win the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy on December 22, 2021. The neck-to-neck contest ended with Manpreet Singh-led India beating arch-rivals 4-3 to secure a third place in the tournament.

Congratulations to the #MenInBlue for clinching the 3rd place in the Hero Men’s Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021. 🏆



Well played, team 🇮🇳.👏🤩#IndiaKaGame #HeroACT2021 pic.twitter.com/j7UDwYoins — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 22, 2021

The Defending Champions had earlier suffered a shocking defeat in their semifinal match against Japan on December 21st. Pakistan had also lost 6-5 against South Korea in the other seminal in a thrilling match.

India lost 3-5 to Japan despite being the favourites to win the match after having beaten Japan 6-0 in their last round match and having topped the round-robin stage with an unbeaten record.

India and Japan's head-to-head record also shows a clear dominance of India with the team winning 16 matches of their total 18 encounters and Japan winning one and one ending in a draw. Hence, Japan's strong comeback was a complete shocker for the Manpreet Singh-led side.

Japan will now take on South Korea in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy,

Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Hockey Bronze Medal Match: India vs Pakistan Highlights

• India took the lead in the opening stage of the game with Harmanpreet Singh hitting the first goal but Pakistan bounced back soon ending the first half at level.

• Pakistan took a one-goal advantage over India in the beginning of second half with Abdul Rana scoring the second goal.

• India's Varun Kumar scored the equaliser for India at the stroke of the fourth quarter and brought the score to 2-2.

• India soon edged past Pakistan and gained two goal momentum with Akashdeep Singh scoring the fourth and final goal.

• Pakistan tried hard to bounce back with a third goal by Ahmed Nadeem but failed to equalise or take lead despite having a two-man advantage towards the end of the match with two Indian players Sumit and Hardik Singh sitting out after getting yellow cards.

• India and Pakistan had faced each other earlier in the tournament in the round-robin stage when India had registered a 3-1 win.

Goal-strikers from India- Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh

Goal-strikers from Pakistan- Arfraz, Abdul Rana, Ahmed Nadeem

Man of the Match- Manpreet Singh

India vs Pakistan hockey head-to-head