Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India beat Pakistan 4-3 to win bronze medal
Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Manpreet Singh-led India beating arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in bronze medal match to secure a third place in the tournament. Check more details here.
Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Indian men's hockey team beat Pakistan to win the bronze medal at the Asian Champions Trophy on December 22, 2021. The neck-to-neck contest ended with Manpreet Singh-led India beating arch-rivals 4-3 to secure a third place in the tournament.
Congratulations to the #MenInBlue for clinching the 3rd place in the Hero Men's Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021. 🏆
Well played, team 🇮🇳.👏🤩
The Defending Champions had earlier suffered a shocking defeat in their semifinal match against Japan on December 21st. Pakistan had also lost 6-5 against South Korea in the other seminal in a thrilling match.
India lost 3-5 to Japan despite being the favourites to win the match after having beaten Japan 6-0 in their last round match and having topped the round-robin stage with an unbeaten record.
India and Japan's head-to-head record also shows a clear dominance of India with the team winning 16 matches of their total 18 encounters and Japan winning one and one ending in a draw. Hence, Japan's strong comeback was a complete shocker for the Manpreet Singh-led side.
Japan will now take on South Korea in the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy,
Asian Champions Trophy 2021 Hockey Bronze Medal Match: India vs Pakistan Highlights
• India took the lead in the opening stage of the game with Harmanpreet Singh hitting the first goal but Pakistan bounced back soon ending the first half at level.
• Pakistan took a one-goal advantage over India in the beginning of second half with Abdul Rana scoring the second goal.
• India's Varun Kumar scored the equaliser for India at the stroke of the fourth quarter and brought the score to 2-2.
• India soon edged past Pakistan and gained two goal momentum with Akashdeep Singh scoring the fourth and final goal.
• Pakistan tried hard to bounce back with a third goal by Ahmed Nadeem but failed to equalise or take lead despite having a two-man advantage towards the end of the match with two Indian players Sumit and Hardik Singh sitting out after getting yellow cards.
• India and Pakistan had faced each other earlier in the tournament in the round-robin stage when India had registered a 3-1 win.
Goal-strikers from India- Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh
Goal-strikers from Pakistan- Arfraz, Abdul Rana, Ahmed Nadeem
Man of the Match- Manpreet Singh
India vs Pakistan hockey head-to-head
|Tournament
|Matches
|Wins by India
|Wins by Pakistan
|Draw
|Summer Olympics
|7
|2
|4
|1
|World Cup
|5
|3
|2
|0
|Champions Trophy
|19
|7
|12
|0
|Asian Games
|15
|4
|8
|3
|Asia Cup
|8
|3
|5
|0
|Asian Hockey Champions Trophy
|9
|6
|2
|2
|Commonwealth Games
|3
|1
|1
|1
|FIH Hockey World League
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Afro-Asian Games
|2
|2
|0
|0