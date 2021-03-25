Asia’s Largest Tulip Garden opens for visitors, PM Modi urges people to visit the majestic garden

The largest Tulip garden of Asia in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, will be opened on March 25, 2021, for the general public and tourists.

The Tulip Garden is a spectrum of colors which features lakhs of tulips that have blossomed in Zabarwan Hills along the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

PM Modi in a tweet informed about the opening of the garden ahead of the Tulip festival in the valley. He urged the people to visit the Tulip Garden whenever they get an opportunity.

The Tulip Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties of tulips in their full bloom. Prime Minister Modi also highlighted that the visitors will get to experience the warm hospitality of the people of J&K.

Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/RuZorHWBrO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2021

Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom. pic.twitter.com/LwRPglZ1jO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2021

Measures taken by the J&K government amid the pandemic:

In March 2020, when the floriculture department was preparing the garden to open for the visitors, the country-wide lockdown was announced by the Union government.

However, this year, in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, proper measures have been taken by the government of Jammu and Kashmir. The administration has decided that no visitor will be allowed to enter the Tulip Garden without face masks.

The visitors will also have to follow all the other Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in order to keep at bay the spreading of the pandemic.

Tulip Garden in Srinagar:

The garden which is known as Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is situated in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir.

The Tulip Garden is the largest in Asia and is spread over an area of about 30 ha. The majestic garden is situated on the foothills of Zabarwan Hills with an overview of the world-famous Dal Lake.

The Tulip Garden in Srinagar was opened in the year 2007 with the purpose of boosting tourism and floriculture in the valley. The garden is opened for the public at the time of the Tulip Festival. It is an annual celebration that showcases the variety of flowers in the garden and is organized during the Spring season in the Kashmir valley.

Apart from Tulips, the garden also has many other species of flowers. The varieties such as ranunculus, daffodils, and hyacinths have also been added to the garden.