Assam flood situation worsens, nearly 5.74 lakh people affected in 22 districts- all you need to know

Assam flood situation deteriorated on August 31, 2021 with nearly 5.74 lakh people affected 22 districts of the state and the death toll rising to three.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the affected districts include -Barpeta, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup (Metro), Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, South Salmara, Tinsukia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying, "Spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and took stock of the flood situation in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."

We are grateful to you for your continued concern, and assurance of help Adarniya Pradhan Mantri ji. Your words mean a lot to us. @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/kjIHzqAr4K — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 31, 2021

Assam Flood Situation

•Nalbari has been the worst-hit district with more than 1.1 lakh people suffering.

•Darrang is second-worst affected with over 1.09 lakh people suffering, followed by Lakhimpur where around 1.08 lakh people are being affected.

•Overall, around 5,73,900 people have been affected by the flood situation in the state.

•One of the casualties was a child who drowned at the Bhuragaon circle in Morigaon district, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

•Over 1,278 villages are underwater currently and 39,831.91 hectares of crop areas have been damaged.

Relief Operation

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority has been operating around 105 relief camps and distribution centres in 14 districts. Over 1018 people have been evacuated and around 4,009 people, including 680 children, have taken shelter in the relief camps.

There have been massive erosions in certain districts in the state including Kokrajhar, Baksa, Biswanath, Dibrugarh, Bongaigaon and Kamrup and several roads, bridges and embankments and other buildings have been

damaged by floodwaters in districts like- Majuli, Nagaon, Morigaon, Barpeta, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Cachar, and Lakhimpur districts.

Around 3,53,998 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected in over 16 districts of the state. Around 70 percent of the forest at the Kaziranga National Park has been submerged by floodwaters of the Brahmaputra.

Almost 70 percent of the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park has also been underwater, forcing animals to flee to highlands. The National Park is spread across Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts in Upper Assam. It is designated as a biosphere reserve that houses many endangered species.

Brahmaputra flowing above normal to severe

As per Central Water Commission's report, the Brahmaputra river is flowing in "above normal to severe flood situations" in districts like- Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur, Goalpara, Jorhat and Kamrup.

The tributaries of Brahmaputra have also been flowing above normal to severe such as Jia Bharali in Sonitpur, Sankosh in Dhubri, Beki in Barpeta, Dikhow in Sivasagar and Puthimari in Kamrup districts.