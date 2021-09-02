Assam govt removes Rajiv Gandhi’s name from Orang National Park

The Assam government on September 1, 2021, passed a resolution to rename Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park as Orang National Park. The state government stated that the decision to drop former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s name from Assam’s national park was taken due to prolonged requests from the Adivasi groups in the state. On August 6, 2021, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna was also renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.

State government spokesperson and water resources minister Pijush Hazarika said that during a meeting, the representatives of the Adivasi and tea tribe communities in the state required Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to rename Assam’s national park to honour the Adivasi and tea tribe communities.

Orang National Park, Assam: Timeline

1985: The Orang National Park was initially established as a sanctuary.

1992: The Orang Sanctuary was renamed Rajiv Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary.

1999: The Sanctuary was decaled as National Park and it was upgraded to Orang National Park.

2001: Tarun Gogoi-led government in Assam included the name of former PM Rajiv Gandhi in the park which came to be known as Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park.

2021: Keeping the demands of the Adivasi and tea tribe communities in Assam, CM Dr HImanta Biswa Sarma-led government passed a resolution to rename the park to Orang National Park.

Orang National Park, Assam: Background

The Orang National Park is a national park located on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra River in the Darrang and Sonitpur districts of Assam. It is spread over an area of 79.82 square km. It comprises rich flora and fauna, including great Indian rhinoceros, Asian elephant, Bengal tiger, wild water buffalo, and pygmy hog. The Orang National Park is the only park on the north bank of the Brahmaputra that houses rhinoceros.

National Parks in Assam

Kaziranga National Park Dibru - Saikhowa National Park Rajiv Gandhi Orang National Park Manas National Park Nameri National Park Raimona National Park Dihing Patkai