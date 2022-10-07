Asteria Aerospace gets India’s first micro category drone certification from DGCA

India’s first micro category drone type certification was received by the Asteria Aerospace Limited for its primitive designed A200 drone from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) on October 6, 2022.

The drone was discovered to be completely compliant with the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems notified in January 2022. As per the reports “Asteria’s A200 drone has been made for surveying and mapping applications in GIS, construction, mining, agriculture and other industries.

What is the specification of the A200 drone?

The A200 drone is a rugged, reliable, and performance-driven multirotor drone. It weighs less than two kg. The drone has advanced features including automated take-off and landing, multiple fail-safes, single pilot operation, tool-less assembly and disassembly, and a flight time of up to 40 minutes.

What do you mean by Asteria Aerospace?

Asteria Aerospace designs and makes drone-based solutions to transform enterprise operations using aerial data. Asteria has been manufacturing best-in-class, high performance, reliable and rugged drones for more than a decade. Asteria also make software solutions for visualisation and examination to convert aerial data from drones into actionable intelligence. Their products and solutions are widely utilised by defence and homeland security agencies, private-sector companies, civil government agencies, and in areas such as security, energy & utilities, agriculture, GIS, construction and mining.

What is the significance of DGCA?

The (DGCA) Directorate General of Civil Aviation is a statutory body of the Government of India to regulate civil aviation in the country. DGCA became a statutory body under the Aircraft Amendment Act, 2020. It investigates and examines aviation accidents and incidents maintaining all the regulations related to aviation. The body is also responsible for issuance of licences pertaining to aviation like SPL’s, PPL and CPL in India. DGCA is headquartered along Sri Aurobindo Marg opposite to Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.

Nobel Prize 2022: Ales Bialiatski, Memorial, and Centre for civil liberties win in Peace