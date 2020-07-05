PM Modi launches Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4 launched the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’ to help the local developers to create indigenous apps.

The innovation challenge aims at encouraging tech & startup communities to create world-class Made in India Apps. Under the challenge, innovators are invited to develop apps in eight categories.

The App innovation challenge has been launched in the combined partnership of the Ministry of Electronics &IT and Atal Innovation Mission-Niti Aayog.

Prime Minister Modi shared the launch of the Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge on his official Twitter account.

Today there is immense enthusiasm among the tech & start-up community to create world class Made in India Apps. To facilitate their ideas and products @GoI_MeitY and @AIMtoInnovate are launching the Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. https://t.co/h0xqjEwPko — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2020

About Atmanirbhar Bharat App innovation Challenge:

The Digital India Atmanirbhar Bharat Innovation Challenge has been launched by the Ministry of Electronics & IT and Atal Innovation Mission-Niti Aayog to identify the best Indian apps that are being used by the citizens and have the potential to become world-class App in their respective categories.

The Innovation Challenge which consists of various incentives and cash awards of featuring Apps aims at creating an ecosystem where Startups and Indian entrepreneurs are incentivized to incubate, ideate, build, sustain and nurture tech solutions that will serve not only Indian citizens but the whole world.

The Innovation Challenge launched in the following 8 categories:

• Social Networking

• Office Productivity & Work From Home

• E-Learning

• Health & Wellness

• Entertainment

• News

• Business including Fintech and Agritech

• Games

Background:

The decision of launching the App innovation challenge can be seen in the light of recent India’s ban on 59 Chinese Apps which included famous apps such as UC Browser and Tik Tok.

The App Innovation Challenge is a step forward not only towards a Digitalized India but also the one which is self-sufficient in sustaining itself in all the areas.