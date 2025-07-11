Axiom Mission 4 Crew: When Will They Return? Check All Details Here!

Axiom 4 mission which was launched on June 25, is finally ready to come back after completing the mission successfully. On July 14, the Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other members of the Axiom-4 mission (Ax4) are expected to depart from the ISS.
The Ax4 crew is expected to disembark from the Space Station on Monday at 7:05 am ET (about 4:30 pm IST), per the statement released by Axiom Space.
Axiom 4 Mission Returning Delayed
The crew's scheduled return trip was set for July 10. However, later the European Space Agency (ESA) announced that the crew would stay on the ISS for at least four more days, delaying their return to Earth from the original plan.
Axiom 4 Mission
On June 25, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Axiom Mission 4 took off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft connected to the Harmony module's space-facing port on the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 p.m. IST, successfully docking with the station ahead of time.
Axiom 4 Mission: Research and Progress in Space
Axiom Space posted on its mission blog on Tuesday that the crew members of Axiom Mission 4 carried out a variety of research tasks to further scientific investigations, test new technologies, and continue global outreach efforts in space exploration.
Ax 4 Mission Crew Role
Commander Peggy Whitson, Group Captain Pilot Shubhanshu "Shux" Shukla, and Mission Specialists Slawosz "Suave" Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu have advanced scientific studies over the past few days, according to Axiom Space. This has helped the mission achieve its larger objectives in space exploration and Earth-based innovation.
Studying Plants in Space
The crew conducted microgravity research. Shubhanshu Shukla, the group captain, carried out three trials. In the first case, he worked on the sprouts project to investigate the effects of microgravity on early plant development and germination. Once back on Earth, the seeds will be grown for a number of generations in order to study how their nutritional profiles, microbial communities, and genetic makeup have changed.
Role of Microalgae for Space Travel
He also dispersed and stored microalgae, which are being studied for their ability to generate food, oxygen, and even biofuels. According to Axiom Space's blog, their adaptability and durability make them perfect for sustaining human life on extended voyages.
