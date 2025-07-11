Axiom Mission 4 Crew: When Will They Return? Check All Details Here!

Axiom 4 mission which was launched on June 25, is finally ready to come back after completing the mission successfully. On July 14, the Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and three other members of the Axiom-4 mission (Ax4) are expected to depart from the ISS.

The Ax4 crew is expected to disembark from the Space Station on Monday at 7:05 am ET (about 4:30 pm IST), per the statement released by Axiom Space.

Axiom 4 Mission Returning Delayed

The crew's scheduled return trip was set for July 10. However, later the European Space Agency (ESA) announced that the crew would stay on the ISS for at least four more days, delaying their return to Earth from the original plan.

Axiom 4 Mission

On June 25, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Axiom Mission 4 took off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Dragon spacecraft connected to the Harmony module's space-facing port on the ISS on June 26 at 4:05 p.m. IST, successfully docking with the station ahead of time.