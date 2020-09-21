AYUSH Ministry and WCD Ministry signs MoU for controlling malnutrition as a part of POSHAN Abhiyaan

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) on September 20, 2020, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of AYUSH to join efforts to eradicate malnutrition as a part of POSHAN Abhiyaan.

Shripad Naik, Minister of State for AYUSH, while speaking on the event mentioned that the integration of the AYUSH Ministry and WCD Ministry will go a long way in eliminating malnutrition, which was one of the main reasons for infant mortality below the age of 5.

The MoU between both the ministries was signed in the presence of Shripad Naik, Smriti Irani, and Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Prof. K Vijay Raghavan, among many others.

Collaboration between the two ministries:

On the occasion, Shripad Naik acknowledged that the signing of the MoU between the two ministries will go a long way. He added that the WCD ministry has working hard to ensure the good health of lactating mothers and the AYUSH Ministry has been working to promote healthy well-being, especially amid the pandemic. Both the ministries are now coming together to ensure growth and proper nutrition for every child in the country.

The Union Minister also stressed that the ayurvedic medicinal plants have been commonly in every household in the past and the active involvement of the ministry in the initiative will greatly improve the health status of the children.

Bringing Scientific research and ayurvedic medicines together:

Smriti Irani, the Union Minister for WCD, who also attended the event virtually described the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the ministries as the milestone in the efforts to eradicate malnutrition.

She also informed that scientific research will be carried out alongside the use of ayurvedic herbs and medicines so that no one can say that there is no scientific basis for prescribed medicines. She also informed that each Aanganwadi will have a medicinal garden and Nutri-garden where ayurvedic herbs will be grown.