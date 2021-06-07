BAFTA TV Awards 2021: Michaela Cole wins for ‘I May Destroy You’ , Full List of Winners here

The winners of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTA TV Awards) were announced on June 6, 2021.

Actor Michaela Coel’s BBC and HBO series ‘I May Destroy You’ bagged two of the biggest prizes of the award show, one for best mini-series, and another for Coel as the leading actress of the show.

Paul Mescal of the BBC and HULU show ‘Normal People’ bagged the leading actor award at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021. Steve McQueen’s BBC and Amazon show ‘Small Axe’ won five BAFTAs, including for production design, costume design, photography and lighting, scripted casting, fiction, and make-up and hair design.

‘I May Destroy You’ series had won the awards for best mini-series, director-fiction, editing-fiction, and writer–drama at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards that were held on May 24, 2021.

Filmmaker and Actor Richard Ayoade hosted the award ceremony that was hosted in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic. Singer Olly Alexander opened the awards show with his new single ‘Starstruck’. Billie Piper, Coel, Paul Mescal, and Jodie Comer were nominees in attendance.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), initially the British Film Academy was formed in 1947 with an aim to promote, support, and develop the art form of the moving image such as film and television in the UK.

Full List of the BAFTA TV Awards 2021 Winners:

Sport: England v West Indies Test Cricket – Production Team – Sky Sports and Sky Sports Cricket

Single Documentary: Locked In: Breaking the Silence (Storyville) Xavier Alford, Sacha Mirzoeff, Colette Hodges, Poppy Goodheart – Marble Films/ BBC Four

Short-Form Program: They Saw the Sun First – Jess Lowe, Stefan Hunt, Red Bull Media House/ Red Bull TV, Adam Gee – Fresh Film

News Coverage: Sky News: Inside Idlib – Production Team – Sky News

International: Welcome to Chechnya: The gay Purge (Storyville) – Alice Henty, David France, Joy A. Tomchin, Askold Kurov – Public Square Films/ BBC Four.

Current Affairs: America’s War on Abortion (Exposure) – Darin Prindle, Andrew Smith, Deeyah Khan – Fusse Films/ ITV

Leading Actress: Michaela Coel - I May Destroy You - Various Artists, BBC One/FALKNA

Leading Actor: Paul Mescal – Normal People – BBC Three/Element Pictures

Drama Series: Save Me Too – Jessica Sykes, Simon Heath, Lizzie Rusbridger, Lennie James, Jim Loach, Coky Giedroyc – Sky Atlantic/World Productions

Single Drama: Sitting in Limbo – Production Team – BBC One/ Left Bank Pictures

Comedy Entertainment Program: The Big Narstie Show – Nathan Brown, Obi Kevin Akudike, Rina Dayalji, Toby Baker, Ben Wicks – Expectation, Channel 4/ Dice Productions Entertainment

LIVE Event: Springwatch 2020 – Production Team – BBC Two/ BBC Studios Natural History

Factual Series: Once Upon a Time in Iraq – Miriam Walsh, Jo Able, James Bluemel, Andrew Palmer, Will Anderson, Simon Sykes – BBC Two/Keo Films

Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment (voted by the public): Britain’s Got Talent – Diversity perform a routine inspired by the BLM protests – Thames, ITV/Syco

Soap and Continuing Drama: Casualty – Loretta Preece, Simon Harper, Jenny Thompson, Sarah Beeson – BBC One/ BBC Studios

Mini-Series: I May Destroy You – Production Team – Various Artists, BBC One/ FALKNA

Reality and Constructed Factual: The School That Tried to End Racism – Production Team – Channel 4/ Proper Content

Female Performance in a Comedy Program: Aimee Lou Wood – Sex Education – Netflix/Eleven Film

Specialist Factual: The Surgeon’s Cut – James Van Der Pool, Andrew Cohen, James Newton – Netflix/BBC Studios

Male Performance in a Comedy Program: Charlie Cooper – This Country – BBC Three/BBC Studios

Daytime: The Great House Giveaway – Production Team – Channel 4/ Chwarel

Supporting Actor: Malachi Kirby – Small Axe – Turbine Studios, Lammas Park/ BBC One

Features: Long Lost Family – Born Without Trace – Rose Schellenberg, Paddy Lynas, Alice Goodyear, Sally Benton – ITV/Wall to Wall Media

Entertainment Program: Life and Rhymes – Production Team – CPL Productions, Licklemor Productions/Sky Arts

Supporting Actress: Rakie Ayola ‘Anthony’ – BBC One/ LA Productions

Scripted Comedy: Inside No 9 – Steve Pemberton, Andam Tandy, Matt Lipsey, Reece Shearsmith, Guillem Morals – BBC Two/BBC Studios

Entertainment Performance: Romesh Ranganathan – The Ranganation – BBC Two/ Zeppotron