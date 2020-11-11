Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa passes away at 84

Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa, world's longest-serving Prime Minister, has passed away. He was 84. The royal palace informed the unfortunate news on November 11, 2020.

Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa reportedly passed away in the morning today at Mayo Clinic hospital in the United States. He had left the kingdom in August for a 'private visit abroad.' He had also visited Germany earlier this year for unspecified medical treatment and had returned to Bahrain in March. The exact details of his death have not been yet released by the royal palace.

Prince Khalifa had held the post of Prime Minister since Bahrain’s independence in 1971. The 84-year-old was a staunch ally of neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the United States. He was also a dominant figure in the Gulf nation's politics for much of his near half century in power.

Bahrain declares official week-long mourning

Bahrain has declared official mourning for a week and all government departments and ministries will be closed for three days starting from November 12.

The burial ceremony of the late leader will take place upon the repatriation of his body from the United States. Only a specific number of relatives will be allowed to attend the funeral.

Sheikh Khalifa: 7 Things You Must Know!

•Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa had served as the Prime Minister of Bahrain ever since the Sunni Muslim-led island kingdom declared independence from Britain in 1971, almost half a century ago. The al-Khalifa family has been ruling Bahrain since 1783, over two millennia.

•He was the longest-serving Prime Minister of any country in the world. He was appointed as prime minister by his brother Emir Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, in 1971.

•He was given the control of government and economy, while his brother, the first Emir of Bahrain, was involved in diplomatic and ceremonial affairs.

•Prince Khalifa was also the uncle of King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, the King of Bahrain, who is the son of his brother and Bahrain's first emir Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa. Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa has been the monarch of Bahrain since 1999, initially ruling as the emir of the nation and as the first King from February 2002.

•Under the 2002 Constitution, Sheikh Khalifa lost some of his powers with the King now having the authority to appoint and (along with the Bahraini parliament) dismiss ministers.

•Prince Khalifa was known to be a hardliner and was very stern in his response to the pro-democracy protests in Bahrain in 2011 and was against similar unrest across the Arab world. Many viewed his response as a defining characteristic of his career, namely a stalwart defence of the dynastic rule.

•Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa was honoured with the World Peace Culture Award on August 6, 2017.