Battery Waste Management Rules 2022: All You Need to Know

Battery Waste Management Rules 2022: Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the Battery Waste Management Rules 2022 with an aim to ensure environmentally sound management of waste batteries. Check out key guidelines for Battery Waste Management Here. The rules were officially notified by the Central Government on 24th August 2022, Wednesday and they will replace the Batteries (Management and Handling) Rules, 2001.

To implement the commitment made by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi for taking forward the Mission of Circular Economy in full earnest, MoEF&CC has notified Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 for promoting Circular Economy & Environmentally sound management of Waste batteries. pic.twitter.com/42yia35JgN — MoEF&CC (@moefcc) August 26, 2022

The new rules introduced by the Union Environment Ministry will cover the following types of Waste Batteries:

Electric Vehicle batteries

Portable batteries

Automotive batteries

Industrial batteries

Why New Battery Waste Management Rules?

The new rules which have been notified today by the Environment Ministry will replace the ones that were notified by the government in 2001. The need for revision in the Battery Waste Management Rules was felt in the light of the increasing adoption of electric vehicles which used batteries to power themselves. The Electric Vehicle industry is set to become one of the largest producers of waste batteries in the coming years. Given the Central Government’s plan to promote the use of Electric Vehiclesthrough subsidies and infrastructure development; it is imperative for the government to define new rules under which the waste batteries from the Electric Vehicles are recycled properly. In addition to the Electric Vehicle Batteries, the new rules also outline the recovery and recycling processes for portable batteries, automotive batteries, and industrial batteries.

Extended Producer Responsibility for Battery Producers

The central premise of revising the Battery Waste Management Rules 2022 is to define and implement the core concept of Extended Producer Responsibility. The rules promote circular economy in full earnest and thereby make the producers (including importers) of batteries responsible for the collection and recycling and even refurbishment of the waste batteries after their lifecycle.

The rules specify the guidelines under which producers have to not only recover and recycle the waste batteries but also make use of the materials recovered from them as part of the production process. EPR Norms also prohibit producers from disposing of waste batteries in landfills, incineration or through any other waste disposal mechanism. The Extended Producer Responsibility makes Producers a partner in the collection of waste batteries and the recycling process. Earlier, the government introduced Li-ion battery recycling in 2019, which made producers responsible for the collection of waste batteries under EPR Norms.

New Battery Waste Management Rules - Key Highlights

EPR - Extended Producer Responsibility: New rules introduce the concept of Extended Producer Responsibility thereby making the producers and importers active participants in the collection, recycling and reuse of the battery waste materials in the new production process.

Centralized EPR Portal: Government will launch a new centralized online portal, allowing producers and recycling agencies or refurbishing agencies to exchange EPR certificates for complete transparency in thecompletion of the recycling cycle.

Promote Entrepreneurship: New rules promote the setting up of new industries and entrepreneurship in the domain of recovery, recycling and refurbishment of waste batteries.

Battery Recycling Standards: The new rules also specify the standards or norms for recycling waste batteries. As per the new rules, a mandatory minimum percentage of recovery of materials from waste batteries. This will lead to new and innovative technological enhancements in the battery recycling business.

Use of Recycled Materials in Production Process: The new rules also mandate that producers have to use a minimum defined percentage of recycled materials, recovered from old waste batteries in the production cycle for new ones.

Penalty for Pollution: Any producer or importer found violating Extended Producer Responsibility targets or fails to fulfil responsibilities and obligations defined under the new rules, will have to pay environmental compensation penalty. Funds collected as the penalty for environmental violations will be used for the collection and recycling of uncollected waste batteries.