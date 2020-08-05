BCCI issues orders to resume domestic cricket activities

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to all the state associations for the resumption of domestic cricket activities.

The cricket control authority has issued the SOPs with a clarification that the training will resume only after getting approval from the local administration.

As per the BCCI guidelines, the players will be required to sign the form acknowledging the risks involved with the resumption of training amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BCCI issues SOP guidelines:

• As per the SOP, officials, support staff and ground staff over the age of 60 years and the individuals with underlying medical conditions will be barred from attending training camps until the government issues suitable guidelines.

• Every State Association will be required to appoint a Chief Medical Officer (CMO) responsible for maintaining the bio-safety guidelines.

• The CMO will also be required to conduct a webinar and inform stakeholders about all the protocols.

• All the players and the staff will be asked to download the Aarogya Setu app for protection, contact tracing, and prevention against the Coronavirus pandemic.

• Before returning to the training, the medical team from each state will be required to acquire the medical and travel history of the past two weeks of all the staff and players through an online questionnaire.

• If the support staff or players will be suspected of COVID-19 like symptoms, they will have to undergo PCR tests.

• The players and the staff will also need to wear an N95 or triple layer mask, without a valved respirator over mouth or nose in public places from the time they will leave their home till the end of the training camp.

• For accommodation, the players must be kept in single occupancy rooms and if staying at a hotel, it must be close to the ground where the camp is to be conducted.

• The state associations must make the appropriate travel arrangements for transporting players from their accommodation to the ground and then back. These arrangements must be for the exclusive use of players and staff.