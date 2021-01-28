Beating Retreat ceremony 2021 to commemorate 50 years of India's 1971 victory over Pakistan 

Beating Retreat 2021: The Beating Retreat Ceremony this year will mark 50 years of India's 1971 victory over Pakistan. The ceremony will be held on January 29, 2021.

The Beating Retreat ceremony is conducted every year to mark the end of the four-day-long 72nd Republic Day festivities.

This time, a special new composition 'Swarnim Vijay' will be played at the ceremony to commemorate India's historic win over Pakistan in 1971.

Swarnim Vijay Composition The composition will be led by Lieutenant colonel Vimal Joshi and Havildar Jiwan Rasaily during a quick march at Vijay Chowk where the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place. Other new compositions incude Tiranga Senani and Nida Yodha by the Air Force band, Bharat Vandana by Navy band, Garud Prahar and Sambodhan Eco by Army Mil band and Bharat Ke Jawan composition by Massed Band.

Beating Retreat 2021: Key Highlights

•The Beating Retreat ceremony will be performed by the bands of the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF) along with the mass formation of bands of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police.

•Twenty bands each from the Rajputana Rifles and Punjab Regiment will also participate in the ceremony.

•Besides this, 25 bands of Rajput Regiment, 19 bands of Bihar Regiment and at least 7 bands of Gorkha Regiment will also be part of the festivities.

•Overall, 60 buglers, 17 trumpeters and 60 drummers will participate in this year's ceremony.

•The ceremony will begin with 'Fanfare' composition by buglers and end with 'Sare Jahan Se Accha' composition by them.