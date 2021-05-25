Belarus Plane Hijack Incident: Why did Belarus force-land flight carrying Roman Protasevic, who is he? - Explainer of the day

US President Joe Biden on May 24, 2021 welcomed the European Union's call for sanctions against Belarus over the force landing of Ryanair flight in its territory to arrest a dissident journalist on board.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on May 23, 2021 forced a commercial airline flying from Greece to Lithuania to land in its territory reportedly on the pretext of a bomb scare, so it could arrest journalist Roman Protasevic,a dissident journalist who has been living in exile in Lithuania since fleeing his home country in 2019.

The arrest sparked international outrage as it amounts to the hijacking of a plane and illegal arrest. The opposition leaders of the nation denounced the incident as an act of terrorism by the state. The move has also infuriated EU leaders who are discussing possible consequences for Belarus.

US Statement

•US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a formal statement saying that the US strongly condemns the Lukashenka regime's brazen and shocking act to divert a commercial flight and arrest a journalist. "We demand an international investigation and are coordinating with our partners on the next steps. The United States stands with the people of Belarus," he tweeted.

•The US President has instructed his administration to frame options to hold Belarus accountable for its actions. Biden said in a statement that he welcomed the news that the European Union has called for targeted economic sanctions and other measures.

•He added saying that the United States condemns in the strongest possible terms both the diversion of the plane and the subsequent removal and arrest of Pratasevich. He said it is a shameful assault on both political dissent and the freedom of the press.

•The US joins countries around the world in calling for the journalist's release, as well as for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners who are being unjustly detained by the Lukashenka regime.

EU sanctions

•The leaders of EU member states have urged the European Council to adopt the necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines.

•They have also called for not giving Belarusian flights access to EU airports and have called on all EU-based carriers to avoid overflight of Belarus.

•They stated that Belarus's forced diversion of a commercial Ryanair flight and subsequent removal and arrest of Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist traveling abroad, are a direct affront to international norms.

•The move came after Belarusian state television broadcasted a 30-second video of Protasevich, confirming that he was in prison in Minsk and "confessing" to charges of organising mass unrest. Protasevich could possibly face 15 years in jail.

Lithuania's Reaction

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda slammed the plane hijacking and called it a “state-sponsored terror act”. He said that he would be proposing before the European Council to ban Belarusian planes from European Union airports, as well as “serious sanctions” against the Lukashenko regime.

Background

In August 2020, a controversial presidential vote in Belarus showed that Lukashenko, the nation's ruler for more than a quarter-century, had won his sixth straight election victory. The results were followed by month-long protests and the state was accused of ruthlessly suppressing dissents. Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.