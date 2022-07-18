Ben Stokes Retirement: England all-rounder announces shock retirement from ODIs- Check Batting, Bowling Stats & Records

Ben Stokes ODI Retirement: Ben Stokes, England all-rounder, announced his retirement from ODI cricket on July 18, 2022. The 31-year-old took to social media to make the shocking announcement. He said that the first ODI between England and South Africa in Durham will be his last match in the format.

Ben Stokes posted a long note on Instagram and Twitter saying, "will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way."

He stated that as hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard as dealing with the fact that he cannot give his teammates 100 percent of himself in the format and that the England jersey deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

Stokes said that the three formats are unsustainable for him adding, "Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years."

Ben Stokes was recently named captain of England's Test team. He said in his note that he will give everything he has to Test cricket. He also added saying, "with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format."

The all-rounder further wished his teammates and support staff including skipper Jos Buttler every success going forward. He said, "I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I’ve got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham."

Read his full statement below:

Ben Stokes ODI Debut

Ben Stokes had made his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011. His ODI career highlight was his incredible match-winning effort in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final. His unbeaten 84 runs and his batting in the Super Over helped England clinch its first-ever ODI Cricket World. He was adjudged the player of the match for his incredible batting display.

England vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2019 Final: England new World Champions!

Ben Stokes ODI runs

Ben Stokes has scored a total of 2919 runs in ODI cricket including three centuries and taken 74 wickets.

Ben Stokes ODI Stats: Batting and Bowling Stats

Ben Stokes ODI Batting Stats

Format Matches Runs Scored Top Score 100/50 Batting Average ODI 101 2871 102* 3/21 40.43

Ben Stokes ODI Bowling Stats

Format Matches Balls Bowled Wickets Best Bowling 5 Wickets/10 Wickets Bowling Average ODI 101 3,062 74 5/61 1/0 41.59

