Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project: All You Need to Know

The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, India’s most integrated rail project will begin in September 2021. The project costing Rs 15, 767 crores is expected to be completed by 2026.

A rail-based rapid-transit system to connect Bengaluru to its suburbs has been a dream of many Karnataka governments since 1983. The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project will link Bengaluru with its suburbs, satellite townships, rural areas through a rail-based rapid-transit system.

What is Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project?

• The Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP), first proposed in 1983 by the then Southern Railway (now Southern Western railway) expert team has been a dream project of many Karnataka governments. The proposal was first presented as a part of Karnataka’s first Transportation Survey commissioned by the then CM R Gundu Rao.

• The project is estimated to run across 58 km linking Bengaluru with its suburbs, satellite townships, rural areas through a rail-based rapid-transit system. Air-conditioned and metro-like trains will run across the network.

Who is conceptualizing and implementing the BSRP project?

• The Rail Infrastructure Development Company, Karnataka (K-RIDE), a joint venture of the Government of Karnataka and the Union Ministry of Railways is nodal in charge of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project.

What is the aim of the BSRP project?

• The BSRP aims to offers a mode of travel that is safer, comfortable, and faster. As per the K-RIDE officials, the rail project will offer a mode of sustainable mobility that ensures connectivity, convenience, cost-effective commute, commercial stimulus, and convergence.

• Commuters will be able to interchange for other modes of transports like bus, metro, railways, air across 60 per cent of the stations (Smart Station Hubs) on the BSRP route.

• Approximately, 10 lakh commuters will benefit from the BSRP rail route thus offering a sustainable mobility solution to curb traffic menace as well carbon footprint in Bengaluru.

What facilities will be provided at Smart Station Hubs?

• As per the K-RIDE officials, the BSRP will comprise 57 stations (Smart Station Hubs) that will be built as multi-storied hubs.

• These Smart Station Hubs will offer places for multiple businesses, commercial activities, retail and shopping activities, plug-and-play spaces, parking facilities, convention, and hospitality spaces, and also enable commuters to interchange from BSRP rail route to Indian railways, air, metro, or other modes of transport.

What areas will be on the BSRP network?

• There are currently 57 stations (Smart Station Hubs) planned across four corridors.

• The blueprint of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project shows that the network coverage will be spread across 148.17 km.

• The network will Bengaluru to its suburbs in six directors: Heelalige, Whitefield (Bangarapet side), Devanahalli (Kolar side), Devanahalli (Kolar side), Chikkabanavara (Tumakuru side), and Kengeri (Mysuru side).

What are the four corridors named?

• Names of the four corridors have been inspired by the regional flowers found in Bengaluru: Kanaka (Priyardarsha), Parijata (Prajakta), Mallige (Chameli), and Sampige (Champa).

• Sampige (Champa) or Corridor-1: It will connect KSR Bengaluru City (Majestic) to Devanahalli. It will cover 41.40 kilometers with 15 stations in between.

• Mallige (Chameli) or Corridor-2: It will connect Baiyappanahalli Terminal and Chikkabanavara. It will cover 25 kilometers with 14 stations in between.

• Parijata (Prajakta) or Corridor-3: It will connect Kengeri and Whitefield. It will cover 35.52-kilometers with 19 stations in between.

• Kanaka (Priyardarsha) or Corridor-4: It will run over a 46.24 km rail route connecting the remaining 19 stations.