Bharat Bandh today: Over 8 crore traders announce day-long strike, Check what will remain closed

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called for 'Bharat Bandh' today in protest against the rise in fuel prices and the new e-way bill.

The trader's body has also demanded a review of the provisions of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and said that all commercial markets across the country will remain shut following their ‘Bharat Bandh’ call.

As per reports, around 40,000 traders' associations across the country will support the Bandh. All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) will also support CAIT's Bharat Bandh call and hold 'Chakka Jam'.

Impact

Over 8 crore traders are expected to observe the `Bharat Bandh' strike. The traders will stage dharnas at as many as 1,500 places across the country.

West Bengal: Confederation of All India Traders has called for a nationwide strike today in protest against rise in fuel prices & new e-way bill & GST; latest visuals from Birbhum. pic.twitter.com/FL0hvkSHKJ — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

What will remain closed? • All commercial establishments/ markets across the country will remain closed today. • Private transport is likely to be hit as the All India Transporters Welfare Association has asked all transport companies to park their vehicles between 6 am and 8 pm as a symbolic protest. • Booking and movement of Bill-oriented goods will be impacted.

Key Demands

• The Confederation of All India Traders has called for a review of the GST system and simplification of its tax slabs for easier compliance by traders.

• The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has called for abolishment of the E-Way Bill. The transport body has urged the government to track vehicles by using Fast-Tag connectivity to E-Invoice.

• The AITWA has joined the strike to also protest against rise in fuel prices.

• The transporters are urging the government to scrap the penalty on transporters for any time-based compliance target of transit and make diesel prices uniform across the country.