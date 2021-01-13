Bharat Biotech signs deal with Brazil's Precisa Medicamentos for Covaxin supply

Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos for the supply of COVAXIN to Brazil. The agreement follows a visit by a team from Precisa Medicamentos to Bharat Biotech's facility last week to discuss potential export possibilities of the vaccine.

Covaxin, which has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV), is India's first indigenous vaccine for COVID-19. The indigenous vaccine has been developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility.

The team had met the Managing Director and Chairman of Bharat Biotech, Dr. Krishna Ella on January 7 and 8 at the Bharat Biotech facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

Key Highlights

• Brazil's Ambassador to India, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago had expressed interest on behalf of Brazil's government, towards the procurement of COVAXIN.

• Under the agreement, COVAXIN supplies will be prioritised for the public market through a direct procurement by Brazil's government.

• The supply of the vaccine to the private market will be based upon market approval from the Brazilian regulatory authority (ANVISA).

• The pharmaceutical director of Precisa Medicamentos, Emanuela Medrades said that they have identified highly technological, scientific and sanitary control levels. He stated that Bharat Biotech has exceeded their expectations, demonstrating quality and safety at the level of the largest vaccine suppliers in the world.

• Bharat Biotech Chairman, Dr. Krishna Ella said that COVAXIN is innovation and a perfect example of novel product development from India and their goal is to provide global access to populations that need it the most. He stated that COVAXIN has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist.

Covaxin

According to Bharat Biotech, "COVAXIN is a highly purified and inactivated two-dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine." It has been manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses.

The phase III clinical trials of the vaccine had begun in mid-November and are currently being conducted on around 26000 volunteers across India.

This is India's first and only Phase III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine. It is also the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India.