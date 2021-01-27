‘Bharat Parv-2021’: LS Speaker Om Birla inaugurates mega festival to showcase glory of nation

The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 26, 2021, inaugurated Bharat Parv-2021 which has been organized by the Ministry of Tourism on the virtual platform www.bharatparv2021.com.

Bharat Parv is a festival to celebrate the spirit of India and for showcasing the rich and cultural diversity of the country. It will be celebrated till January 31.

While speaking on the occasion, the Lok Sabha Speaker highlighted that the festival offers a unique glimpse of the cultural diversity of India and added that it will provide an opportunity to know the culture, art, food, traditions, and clothing of 28 states and 8 UTs of the country.

भारत की सांस्कृतिक विविधता की अनूठी झलक प्रस्तुत करने वाले "भारत पर्व" का आज शुभारंभ किया। 31 जनवरी तक चलने वाला यह भव्य आयोजन देश के 28 राज्यों और 8 केंद्र शासित प्रदेशों की कला, संस्कृति, खानपान, पहनावे और परम्पराओं को जानने, समझने का अवसर उपलब्ध करवाएगा। मेरी शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/QELbhr3SXB — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) January 26, 2021

When Bharat Parv is celebrated?

Bharat Parv is organized by the Tourism Ministry every year since 2016 in front of the Red Fort during the Republic Day celebrations.

At the Republic Day celebrations, themed pavilions of multiple UTs and States showcases their cuisine, destinations, handicrafts as well as other features.

Why Bharat Parv is celebrated every year?

The mega festival by the government is held to generate fervour and for showcasing the varied and rich cultural heritage and diversity of India. The event by the tourism ministry brings together the spiritual, tourism, and other activities held in different states and UTs of India on one single platform.

What will be on display on virtual platform of Bharat Parv? • The recorded performances of the Armed forces music bands and glimpses of the Republic Day Parade will be available on the virtual platform. • Different central ministries and organisations which includes the Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, National Museum, Archaeological Survey of India, National Gallery of Modern Arts, Khadi, and other industries will be showing handlooms, handicrafts, dance, music, paintings and other materials from all over India. • Prasar Bharati will also virtually showcase its efforts of promoting Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat. • Another media unit of the Information and Broadcasting ministry, the Bureau of Outreach and Communication, will be focusing on the 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by displaying videos, photos, animation related to Sashakt Bharat, Swachh Bharat, Bapu Ke Sapno ka Bharat. • In order to celebrate the diversity and spirit of India, there will also be a rich display of books on art and culture as well as the biographies and history of builders of Modern India.

Strengthening tourism sector of India:

While speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that even though COVID-19 has been the biggest challenge for the tourism sector, it has worked to turn this challenge into an opportunity.

The tourism sector not only provides employment to the largest number of people but its growth can also change the socio-economic conditions of the country as every state has worked in developing its tourism and spirituality-related destinations.

The Lok Sabha Speaker also informed that the government has also been working to connect the entire country through tourism and culture as there is no district in India without any distinct specialty.