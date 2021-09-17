BHEL commissions India’s largest floating solar photovoltaic plant in Andhra Pradesh- Check details

State-owned BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) on September 16, 2021, announced that it will commission India’s largest floating solar photovoltaic plant in Andhra Pradesh.

BHEL, without disclosing the cost of the project, said that the 25-mega watt floating SPV project, located at NTPC Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh, covers an area of 100 acres.

In an official statement, the state-owned BHEL said that the company has successfully commissioned India’s largest Floating Solar PV Plant. It added, notably, with its unique state-of-the-art design, the project is an engineering marvel, created by BHEL.

India’s largest floating solar plant in Andhra Pradesh: Details

• The floating solar photovoltaic project in Andhra Pradesh which is spread over an area of 100 acres, will result in a higher yield as compared to the conventional ground-mounted projects because of the cooling effect. It will reduce water evaporation by providing shade to the covered areas.

• The largest floating solar photovoltaic plant in Andhra Pradesh will help in saving valuable land resources by reducing evaporation.

• BHEL informed that the complex model array has been designed for the first time in India to withstand the gusts of wind up to 180km/hr.

• Because of the coastal location of the solar plant project in Andhra Pradesh that leads to severe corrosion, all the platform structures, as well as other equipment, have been made corrosion resistant.

Largest solar floating plant in India by BHEL: What is different?

• BHEL’s portfolio of floating solar projects is the largest in India with more than 45 MW projects commissioned and about 107 MW under execution.

• The company has also designed an innovative floating array for meeting the anchoring requirement of the support structures without loading or touching, either the bund structure or the reservoir floor.

• BHEL also mentioned that its scope of work in the project included engineering, design, construction, and procurement of the solar project. It has been executed by the company’s recently formed Solar Business Division.

BHEL’s EPC portfolio

The state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited has an overall EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) portfolio of more than 1.2 GW. The company offers solutions for both the grid-interactive and off-grid, rooftop, ground-mounted, floating, and canal-top solar plants.

BHEL also manufactures space-grade solar panels and batteries for space applications. The engineering firm is the leading EPC player in the solar industry in India.