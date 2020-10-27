Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Key Constituencies and Key Candidates; Check Full List Here

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The phase 1 of polling for the General Election to Legislative Assembly of Bihar 2020 is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2020. The second and third phases of polling will take place on 3 November and 7 November, respectively.

The Election will be held for 243 constituencies in the state. In the first phase of election, the voting will take place in 71 constituencies, the second phase of polling will be held in 94 constituencies and the last phase will see polling in 78 constituencies. The Bihar Election Results 2020 will be announced on November 10, 2020, following the counting of votes on the same day.

The Bihar General Election 2020 will decide the fate of two major alliances in the state - National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan. Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal United (JDU) is the CM face of the NDA and Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the CM face of Mahagathbandhan. The other alliances contesting the Bihar Election 2020 are Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF), Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) and United Democratic Alliance.

Here in this article, we have shared below the complete list of key constituencies and high profile candidates who will be contesting the Bihar state elections. Have a look:

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Key Candidates & Constituencies

Some of the key figures contesting in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 include current Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JDU), BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD), Pappu Yadav (Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik, JAP), Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP), Chirag Paswan (LJP), Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha, HAM), Mukesh Sahani (VIP) and Pushpam Priya Chaudhary (Plurals Party). Have a look at the list of key constituencies of Bihar and contesting candidates below: