Study at Home
Search

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Key Constituencies and Key Candidates; Check Full List Here

The first phase of polling for the Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2020 is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2020. 

Oct 27, 2020 18:41 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The phase 1 of polling for the General Election to Legislative Assembly of Bihar 2020 is scheduled to take place on October 28, 2020. The second and third phases of polling will take place on 3 November and 7 November, respectively.

The Election will be held for 243 constituencies in the state. In the first phase of election, the voting will take place in 71 constituencies, the second phase of polling will be held in 94 constituencies and the last phase will see polling in 78 constituencies. The Bihar Election Results 2020 will be announced on November 10, 2020, following the counting of votes on the same day.

The Bihar General Election 2020 will decide the fate of two major alliances in the state - National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan. Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal United (JDU) is the CM face of the NDA and Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the CM face of Mahagathbandhan. The other alliances contesting the Bihar Election 2020 are Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF), Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) and United Democratic Alliance.

Here in this article, we have shared below the complete list of key constituencies and high profile candidates who will be contesting the Bihar state elections. Have a look:

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Key Candidates & Constituencies

Some of the key figures contesting in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 include current Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (JDU), BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi, Tejashwi Yadav of RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD), Pappu Yadav (Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik, JAP), Upendra Kushwaha (RLSP), Chirag Paswan (LJP), Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha, HAM), Mukesh Sahani (VIP) and Pushpam Priya Chaudhary (Plurals Party). Have a look at the list of key constituencies of Bihar and contesting candidates below:

Constituency

Contesting Candidates (Party)

Raghopur

Tejashwi Yadav (RJD)

Satish Kumar (BJP)

Hasanpur

Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)

Raj Kumar Ray (JDU)

Imamganj

Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM)

Uday Narayan Choudhary (RJD)

Bankipur

Pushpam Priya Chaudhary (Plurals Party)

Luv Sinha (Congress)

Nitin Nabin (BJP)

Jale

Maskoor Usmani (Congress)

Jeevesh Kumar (BJP)

Madhepura

Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) - (JAP)

Chandrashekhar (RJD)

Nikhil Mandal (JDU)

Sarairanjan

Vijay Kumar Choudhary (JDU)

Arvind Kumar Sahni (RJD)

Bijariganj

Suhasini Yadav (Congress)

Niranjan Kumar Mehta (JDU)

Nalanda

Shravan Kumar (JDU)

Gunjan Patel (Congress)

Cheria Bariyarpur

Manju Verma (JDU)

Rajvanshi Mahto (RJD)

Keoti

Abdul Bari Siddiqui (RJD)

Murari Mohan Jha (BJP)

Jehanabad

Krishnandan Prasad Verma (JDU)

Kumar Krishna Mohan (Suday Yadav) (RJD)

Jamui

Shreyasi Singh (BJP)

Vijay Prakash (RJD)

Patna Saheb

Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP)

Praveen Kushwaha (Congress)

Tarapur

Divya Prakash (RJD)

Mewa Lal Choudhary (JDU)

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material