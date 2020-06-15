Bihar Legislative Council Elections to be held on July 6

The Election Commission of India has informed that the elections for the 9 vacant seats in Bihar Legislative Council will be on July 6, 2020.

The tenure of the nine members of the Bihar Legislative Council elected by the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) had ended on May 6.

Due to the prevailing condition of public health emergency due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and the orders passed under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 by the authority, the Election Commission had passed the order on April 3 and had directed that the process of election to these seats shall be initiated at a later date.

Election Commission of India announces Biennial Election to the Bihar Legislative Council by the Members of

Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

Polling to be held on 6th July 2020.

For more details, visit: https://t.co/nTtVBgxX1R#ElectionCommissionOfIndia #ECI pic.twitter.com/RI37M7tWqa — Election Commission of India #SVEEP (@ECISVEEP) June 15, 2020

Schedule of the election:

• The electoral body informed that the notification will be issued on June 18 and the last date for making nominations will be June 25.

• The scrutiny of nominations will be on June 26 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidatures will be June 29.

• Polling for the seats will be from 9 am to 4 pm on July 6 and the counting of votes will be on the same day at 5 pm.

Bihar Legislative Council Elections:

The members whose tenure ended on May 6 2020 are Krishna Kumar Singh, Ashok Choudhary, Prashant Kumar Shahi, Satish Kumar, Sanjay Prakash, Radha Mohan Sharma, Md Haroon Rashid, Sonelal Mehta, and Hira Prasad Vind.

The electoral body has already directed the Chief Secretary of Bihar to depute a senior official from the state for ensuring that the extant instructions regarding the COVID-19 containment measures have been complied with while making arrangements for conducting the elections.