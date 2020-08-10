Book chronicling Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu’s third year in office to be released on August 11

A book chronicling Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s third year in office will be released by the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on August 11, 2020. The book titled ‘Connecting, Communicating, Changing' will be released in Upa-Rashtrapati Niwas in New Delhi.

The electronic version of the book (e-book) will also be launched by the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar. Mr. Naidu will complete his three years in office on August 11, 2020.

The new book describing Mr. Venkaiah Naidu’s three years of holding Vice-Presidential position runs into more than 250 pages. It has been brought out by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

About the book: Key Highlights

• The newly launched book will capture through words and pictures the activities of the Vice President, which will include his travels in India as well as abroad.

• The book will aim at providing a glimpse of his interactions with farmers, doctors, scientists, youths, industry leaders, administrators, and artists, among others.

• The book will also be covering events relating to his foreign visits, his addresses to the Indian diaspora in different countries, and his interactions with the world leaders.

Various Changes highlighted through the book:

The new book chronicling Vice President’s third year in the office will also highlight the changes that Mr. Venkaiah Naidu introduced for the effective functioning of the Rajya Sabha which resulted in the improvement in the productivity of the Rajya Sabha.

In the final chapter of the book, it narrates how the Vice President had effectively introduced the time during the pandemic and embarked upon the ‘Mission Connect’ in order to enquire about the well being of his teachers, friends, acquaintances-old and new, relatives, old-time associates, spiritual leaders, journalists, and MPs.

Vice President had also interacted telephonically with the Governors, Chief Ministers, all the MPs of Rajya Sabha, and leaders of various political parties in both the Houses of Parliament.