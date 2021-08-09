BRO constructs world’s highest motorable road in Ladakh – All you need to know

The Ministry of Defence on August 4, 2021, announced that the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has completed the construction of the world’s highest motorable road at Umlingla Pass in Eastern Ladakh.

The motorable road has been built at an altitude of 19,300 feet, has been constructed at an elevation greater than the Mount Everest base camps. The north base camp in Tibet is situated at 16,900 feet and the south base camp in Nepal is situated at 17,598 feet.

The road is also located way above the Siachen Glacier, which is at an altitude of 17,700 feet, and the Khardung La Pass in Leh, which is at an altitude of 17,582 feet.

The Ministry in a statement said, “The Umlingla Pass is now connected with a black top road to enhance the socio-economic condition and promote tourism in Ladakh.”

𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗜 𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝗽



..And we reached the last milestone over the Mighty Umling La Pass by constructing the World's Highest motorable road.



The National Flag unfurls with Pride and Elan, telling the world - 🇮🇳 सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदोस्तान हमारा 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/OQyNFmUo3S — 𝑩𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝑹𝒐𝒂𝒅𝒔 𝑶𝒓𝒈𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒔𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 (@BROindia) August 2, 2021

World’s highest motorable road at Umlingla Pass

•With the world’s highest motorable road stretching 52-km and at an altitude of 19,300 feet, India has surpassed the record of a Bolivian road connecting the Uturuncu volcano at 18,953 feet.

•The road will help in providing connectivity to all important towns in Eastern Ladakh’s Chumar sector and provide the residents with an alternate route to Demchok and Chisumle from Leh.

•The road is also expected to boost the socio-economic conditions and tourism prospects in Ladakh.

•The road was being built since 2017. The temperature in this region drops to -40 degrees Celsius, and the oxygen level is almost half that at lower altitudes.

Border Roads Organization (BRO)

•Formed on May 7, 1960, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) is India’s transnational construction organization that works under the Ministry of Defence.

•BRO specializes in developing and maintaining the road networks in the north and northeast regions near the border.

•BRO has also constructed the 8.8-km-long Atal Tunnel in Himachal Pradesh at an altitude of 3,000-km.