BS Yediyurappa announces resignation as Chief Minister of Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, after months of speculation, has resigned from the top post on July 26, 2021.

The Lingayat leader had announced on July 25, 2021, that he will take the decision on his future as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 26 when his government will complete two years in the state.

I have decided to resign. I will meet the Governor after lunch: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa at a programme to mark the celebration of 2 years of his govt pic.twitter.com/sOn0lXAfeD — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

While speaking at the two-year anniversary of his government in Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa broke down. The announcement that the BJP leader has stepped down as the CM has come amid the buzz that the BJP leadership is set to replace him.

In a very emotional address in the Karnataka Assembly, Mr. Yediyurappa said that when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, he had asked him to be a minister at the Center but Yediyurappa preferred to stay in Karnataka.

He further added that it has always been an agnipariksha for him and these last two years were COVID.

BS Yediyurappa's resignation came amid speculation about the leadership change in the state after complaints from BJP MLA's. The names of several leaders have also been doing rounds for the key post. Bharatiya Janata Party is currently the ruling party in the state.

Karnataka Governor accepts Yediyurappa's resignation

The Governor of Karnataka Thawar Chand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of BS Yediyurappa and has asked him to continue as the caretaker CM till the next CM takes an oath.

Nobody pressurized me to resign: Outgoing CM Yediyurappa

While talking to the press, BS Yediyurappa said that nobody has pressurized him to resign. He did it on his own so that someone else can take over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka after the completion of 2 years of Government. He added that he will bring BJP back in power in the next election and that he has not given any name for the next Chief Minister.

Nobody pressurised me to resign. I did it on my own so that someone else can take over as CM after completion of 2 years of govt. I'll work to bring BJP back in power in the next election. I've not given name of anyone who should succeed me: Outgoing Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/AQvGmDQYbP — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

On being asked if he is willing to serve as the Governor, BS Yediyurappa clarified that there is no question of him leaving the state and that he will continue to work for the welfare of people in Karnataka.

There is no quesiton about me leaving the state. I will continue to work for the welfare of the people in Karnataka: Outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa on being asked if he is willing to serve as a Governor pic.twitter.com/JSRq1oUc8F — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Outgoing CM Yediyurappa thanks PM Modi

The Outgoing Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa thanked PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP Chief JP Nadda for giving him the opportunity of serving the state for two years. He also thanked the people of Karnataka and his constituency. He added that he had decided to resign two days back and the government has accepted his resignation today.

I am grateful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah & BJP chief JP Nadda for giving me the opportunity to serve Karnataka for two years. I also thank the people of Karnataka & my constituency. I decided to resign 2 days back. The Governor has accepted my resignation: BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/26XVBH0hwq — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Several leaders in race to be Karnataka's CM?

• The Panchamasali Lingayat Community has been demanding the post of Chief Minister for several months. The BJP leaders from the community including Arvind Bellad, Ramangouda Patil Yatnal, and Murugesh Nirani are believed to be the front runners in the race.

• Home Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai's name is also being mentioned as the probable CM of the state.

• The demand for a Dalit Chief Minister, from the past few weeks, has also increased in BJP. Dalit leaders such as B Sriramulu and the Deputy Chief Minister Govind Krjol are also in the race to be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

• If BJP high command gives priority to the Gowda community, then the former Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and BJP General Secretary CT Ravi can also be the next CM.

Is this Yediyurappa's final exit?

Several meetings and party conventions have been held in Bengaluru and other places in the state to ensure that Yediyurappa stays as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

On July 25, seers of different Lingayat Mutt has held a convention and had extended their support to the former CM.

Dingaleshwara Swami of Balehosur Mutt said that Yediyurappa must not be replaced and that the solutions must be found under his leadership. He added that Karnataka will face more problems if he is removed.

Lingayats are the largest community of Karnataka and consist of at least 17% of the state's population. The community is also known to have some firm supporters of the BJP and Yediyurappa and can determine the outcome of 30 to 40% Assembly seats.

Some sources in BJP have also said that the flood situation in Karnataka may force the party high command to continue with Yediyurappa for few more days. Many leaders in the party also believe that there is no leader in the state after Yediyurappa who has mass acceptance and popularity.

What led to the political upheaval in Karnataka?

Some BJP MLAs, in June 2021, had demanded that Yediyurappa must step down as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. CP Yogeeshwara, State Tourism Minister, in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been controlling and ruling the Ministers of Karnataka.

80 percent of the BJP legislators, who had met the National General Secretary in charge of the State Arun Singh, were also of the view that the leadership in the state must change.

Yediyurappa, however, had refuted all the allegations and had said that the confusion among the members will also be cleared. He had also said that he will resign the day, the party high command asks him to quit.

BS Yediyurappa: Man who led BJP to a victory in Karnataka

• BS Yediyurappa is an Indian politician who served as the 19th Chief Minister of Karnataka.

• He has served as the CM of state for four terms, the only CM to do so.

• Yediyurappa is also the only one so far in Karnataka to serve three times as the leader of opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

• Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2008 after leading BJP to a victory in the Assembly elections, a first for BJP in a South Indian State.

• After being indicted over a corruption case, Yediyurappa resigned in 2011 and he was acquitted in 2016.

• Over the alleged treatment by BJP High Command, Yediyurappa formed his own party, the Karnataka Janata Paksha.

• He merged his party with BJP in 2014 and was subsequently elected to the 16th Lok Sabha. He quit it after being elected to the Legislative Assembly in May 2018 State elections.

• Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister in 2018, his third term in the office. However, he resigned just two days after being unable to get the majority support in the Assembly. D Kumaraswamy took an oath as the Chief Minister.

• After Kumaraswamy's government lost the majority in July 2019, Yediyurappa took an oath as the Chief Minister and proved his majority.

• In December 2020 by-elections, BJP won 12 seats out of 15 under Yediyurappa's leadership and gained a full majority of 117 seats.