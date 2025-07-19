Cabinet Approves PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana 2025 for Boosting Agriculture in 100 Districts

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has cleared the historic Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PM-DDKY), which will run for six years from 2025-26. The strategic scheme is meant to enhance agricultural production, augment sustainable agriculture, and lay the groundwork for self-sufficiency in agriculture in India's 100 selected districts. Key Focus Areas and Aims Targeted Agricultural Revitalisation: It is India's first specially designed programme to work on agriculture and allied sectors exclusively, following the success of NITI Aayog's Aspirational Districts Programme.

Coverage that Counts: 100 districts will be selected with regard to low productivity, low cropping intensity, and limited credit disbursement.

Budget: The scheme will entail a mammoth yearly expense of ₹24,000 crore, a true reflection of the government's fiscal seriousness towards agricultural transformation.

Strategic Interventions Convergence Model: PM-DDKY converges 36 existing schemes of 11 government departments, consolidates state initiatives, and leverages cooperation with the private sector.

District Selection: At least one district in each state and Union Territory will be covered, and the rest of the districts will be allocated on the basis of net cropped area and operational rural holdings.

Localised Implementation: District-level planning and implementation will be coordinated by local officials and progressive farmers through committees. Each district will prepare an integrated agriculture and allied activities plan. Major Objectives Improve Productivity: Increase productivity by the adoption of best practices, new inputs, and technology.

Encourage Diversification: Induce farmers to diversify beyond staple crops, encouraging stronger and market-linked options.

Increase Sustainability: Induce adoption of natural and organic farming, water and soil conservation methods, and environmentally friendly farming practices.

Develop Post-Harvest Infrastructure: Enhance storage at the panchayat and block levels in order to reduce losses and enhance market access.

Improve Irrigation & Credit: Expand irrigation coverage and extend short-term and long-term credit to farmers.

Structure for Implementation and Monitoring Three-Tier Committees: District, state, and national levels will be overseen to ensure sound planning and implementation.

Data-Driven Governance: Monthly monitoring shall be conducted for progress in each of the selected districts against 117 key performance indicators through a central dashboard, and NITI Aayog and Central Nodal Officers shall regularly review and provide feedback. Anticipated Impact Increased Crop Yields and Value Addition: Productivity Gains Economic Empowerment: Rural agri-based livelihoods and increased income security for roughly 1.7 crore farmers. Self-Reliance: Direct contribution to Atmanirbhar Bharat vision through decreased dependence on agro-imports and higher national farm productivity. Inclusive Growth: When the indicators in these catalytic districts rise, national averages for key farm sector parameters are bound to rise by a significant extent.