Cabinet approves proposal to open new Consulate General of India in Maldives

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi on May 25, 2021, approved the opening of a new consulate General of India in Addu City of Maldives in 2021.

The decision has been taken in the reflection of the significance that India attaches to its ties with the strategically located island nation. Both the countries share ethnic, cultural, religious, linguistic, and commercial links.

India’s decision of expanding its diplomatic presence in the island nation has come amid China’s consistent efforts in increasing its influence in the Maldives.

The Union Cabinet has approved the opening of a new Consulate General of India in Addu City, the Maldives in 2021. — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

In what way it will benefit India?

• The opening of the consulate will help in increasing India’s diplomatic presence in the Maldives and will make it commensurate with the existing and aspired level of engagement.

• Increasing India’s diplomatic presence in the Maldives will also provide market access for the Indian companies and will bolster Indian exports of goods and services.

• The decision will have a direct impact on increasing domestic production and employment in line with the government’s goal of a self-reliant India or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

• The opening of the consulate in the Maldives is a forward-looking step in pursuit of India’s national priority of growth and development or ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas.

India-Maldives relations:

• The Maldives is one of the key maritime neighbour of India in the Indian Ocean Region.

• The island nation also occupies a central and special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and in PM Modi’s vision of SAGAR- ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’.

• Currently, India has been developing projects worth USD 2 billion covering various areas such as ports, bridges, roads, water and sanitation systems as well as the socio-economic development of Maldives.

• The momentum and energy in the bilateral relationship between India and Maldives have reached ‘unprecedented levels’ under the leadership of President of Maldives Ibrahim Solih and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.